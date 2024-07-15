National

Puja Khedkar Got MBBS Seat Under OBC Quota, Showed No Disability At Admission Time: Medical College Director

IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar had got admission at Pune's Kashibai Navale Medical College for MBBS.

PTI
IAS trainee officer Pooja Khedkar | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Puja Khedkar—trainee IAS officer’s troubles seems to be far from ending as fresh reports suggest she had secured admission for MBBS using the OBC non-creamy layer quota. The latest allegation comes amid the row over Khedkar’s alleged misuse of power and violation of rules of appointment.

Reports said Khedkar got admission at Pune's Kashibai Navale Medical College for MBBS. Khedkar as per India Today report got her admission under the OBC Nomadic Tribe-3 category, reserved for the Vanjari community.

Trainee IAS officer Pooja Khedkar | - PTI
Puja Khedkar’s Parents ‘Vanish’ From Home As Police Launches Manhunt To Trace Them In Arms Case

BY Outlook Web Desk

At the time of admission in MBBS, Khedkar's father was a serving bureaucrat in Maharashtra, the report said.

It also said Khedkar secured admission through the private college's entrance examination and her Common Entrance Test (CET) score was not considered.

Maharashtra cadre IAS officer Puja Khedkar - PTI
Puja Khedkar Row: 'Non-Creamy' OBC Quota IAS Officer's Father Declared Rs 40 Cr Of Assets To Fight LS Polls

BY Outlook Web Desk

However, Arvind Bhore, the director of Kashibai Navale Medical College, said Khedkar took admission in 2007 through the CET.

Bhore also has claimed Khedkar had submitted a medical fitness certificate which didn't mention any disability.

IAS officer Abhishek Singh - X
'Anti-Reservationists Targeted Me': After Puja Khedkar, IAS Officer Abhishek Singh's Quota Sparks Row

BY Outlook Web Desk

“She had submitted the caste certificate, caste validity and non-creamy layer certificate... She also submitted the certificate of medical fitness which does not mention any disability there,” Bhore told ANI.

The row has erupted after Khedkar’s alleged demands for a separate cabin and staff during her posting in Pune and her abrupt transfer to Washim district.

Reportedly, Khedkar had applied for a PwBD certificate from Pune in August 2022 but the doctors turned down the request saying “it is not possible”.

"... you have been examined by the undersigned / Medical Board on 11/10/2022 and I / We regret to inform that... it is not possible to issue a disability certificate in your favour," she was told in a letter, mentioned NDTV report.

Earlier, Khedkar’s father had maintained that her daughter’s disability certificate was legitimate.

Khedkar’s father, a retired bureaucrat had also said his daughter has “a certain category of mental illness which was also verified by medical professionals before the disability certificate was issued” as per HT report.

