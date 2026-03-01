Holika Dahan Rituals: Step-By-Step Puja Vidhi For Prosperity

Step-by-Step Holika Dahan Puja Vidhi:

1. Purify Yourself and the Space:

Bathe and wear clean clothes.

Sprinkle Ganga water or clean water around the pyre.

Light incense to purify the environment.

2. Worship the Holika Structure:

Before lighting the fire:

Apply roli and turmeric to the wood structure.

Offer flowers and rice.

Tie the sacred thread around the pyre while praying for protection.

Place the coconut and grains near the structure.

3. Offer Prayers for Prosperity:

Pray for:

removal of obstacles

financial stability

protection from negative influences

peace and harmony in the home

You may chant:

“Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya”

or any personal prayer with sincerity.

4. Light the Sacred Fire:

Light the bonfire during the auspicious evening time after sunset.

Traditionally, the eldest family member or priest lights the fire using camphor and ghee.

5. Parikrama (Circumambulation):

Walk around the fire 3 or 7 times while praying for prosperity and protection.

During parikrama:

Offer mustard seeds into the fire to remove negativity

Offer grains to invite abundance

Offer ghee to strengthen positive vibrations

6. Offer Sacred Items into the Fire:

Offer the following into the flames:

coconut (symbol of ego surrender)

jaggery (sweetness in life)

sesame seeds (removal of karmic obstacles)

puffed grains (prosperity and nourishment)

7. Receive Blessings from the Sacred Ash:

After the fire cools: