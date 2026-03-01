Holika Dahan 2026: Date, Muhurat, Significance & Puja Vidhi

Holika Dahan will be observed in the first week of March this year. Check the auspicious muhurat, puja vidhi, mythological significance, astrological benefits, regional celebrations, and powerful remedies to invite positivity, spiritual purification, and prosperity on Phalguna Purnima.

Dr. Sohini Sastri
Dr. Sohini Sastri
Updated on:
Updated on:
Holika Dahan 2026
Holika Dahan 2026: Date, Muhurat, Significance & Puja Vidhi
info_icon

An important Hindu festival, Holika Dahan (also known as Chhoti Holi), celebrates the victory of virtue over evil. Holi begins on the Purnima, the full moon night, in the Phalguna month. An event full of vibrant colours. Devotees light holy bonfires to dispel evil spirits, purify the air, and welcome spiritual rebirth.

Holika Dahan 2026 Date & Muhurta:

  • Holika Dahan Date- Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Auspicious Muhurat for Holika Dahan:

  • Best Time: After sunset during Pradosh Kaal

  • Best Muhurta of Holika Dahan - 06:22 PM to 08:50 PM (may vary by location)

The ritual should be performed after Bhadra Kaal ends, as performing Holika Dahan during Bhadra is considered inauspicious.

Mythological Significance:

The origins of Holika Dahan can be traced back to a legendary story about loyalty and divine protection. Everyone had to bow down to the demon king, Hiranyakashipu, because he insisted on it. But his son Prahlada never wavered in his devotion to Vishnu. Holika, the enraged king's sister, had a blessing that made her fireproof, and the two of them tried to murder Prahlada. Holika was burnt to ashes, but Prahlada miraculously survived while sitting on her lap amidst the flames, all because of God's grace.

This event symbolises:

  • Triumph of faith over tyranny

  • Protection of righteousness

  • Destruction of ego and evil intentions

Related Content
Related Content

Spiritual & Cultural Significance:

Holika Dahan holds deep spiritual meaning:

  • Victory of Good Over Evil:

    The burning fire represents the destruction of negativity, arrogance, and harmful energies.

  • Purification & Renewal:

    Devotees believe the sacred fire cleanses the environment and purifies the mind.

  • Karmic Cleansing:

    People symbolically surrender past burdens, grudges, and negativity to the fire.

  • Community Bonding:

    Families and neighbours gather around the bonfire, strengthening unity and social harmony.

Holika Dahan Puja Vidhi (Ritual Procedure):

1. Preparation:

  • Collect wood, dried leaves, cow dung cakes, and twigs.

  • Create a pyre in an open area.

  • Place symbolic items like grains, coconut, and mustard seeds.

2. Worship the Holika Structure:

Before lighting the fire:

  • Offer roli (vermillion), turmeric, flowers, and water.

  • Tie sacred thread (mouli) around the pyre.

  • Offer new harvest grains (wheat, barley, chana).

3. Lighting the Sacred Fire:

The eldest family member or priest lights the bonfire during the auspicious muhurat.

4. Parikrama (Circumambulation):

Devotees walk around the fire 3 or 7 times while praying for:

  • protection from negative energies

  • family well-being

  • spiritual purification

5. Offerings into the Fire:

Offer:

  • coconut

  • popcorn or puffed grains

  • sesame seeds

  • jaggery

These offerings symbolise surrendering the ego and inviting prosperity.

Money Astrology Guide: How Your Zodiac Sign Handles Wealth? - null
Money Astrology Guide: How Your Zodiac Sign Handles Wealth?

BY Dr. Sohini Sastri

Traditional Rituals & Beliefs:

As a sign of good fortune, eat the grains that have been toasted over an open fire.

  • A protective layer of ash is placed on top of the head.

  • Praying specifically for success and protection is common practice for newlyweds and their children.

The Significance of Astrology:

Holika Dahan takes place on the auspicious Phalguna Purnima, a full moon that amplifies spiritual energies.

Astrological benefits include:

  • removing negative planetary influences

  • reducing mental stress and fear

  • strengthening inner courage and confidence

  • attracting positivity and prosperity

Performing the ritual with devotion is believed to neutralise malefic energies and past karmic burdens.

Celebrations Across India:

Holika Dahan is celebrated with regional variations:

  • North India: Community bonfires and folk songs

  • West Bengal & Odisha: Ritual prayers and offering of new harvest grains

  • Maharashtra & Gujarat: Families gather for symbolic burning of negativity

  • Rajasthan & Uttar Pradesh: Traditional songs and festive gatherings

The next day, people celebrate Holi with colours, joy, and forgiveness.

Remedies & Spiritual Practices:

To maximise spiritual benefits:

  • Offer mustard seeds to remove negative energy

  • Add camphor to purify the surroundings

  • Pray for release from past karma

  • Meditate near the sacred fire for inner peace

  • Donate food or clothes to the needy

Moolank 1 Vs Bhagyank 1 In Astrology: How These Numbers Influence Your Fate - null
Moolank 1 Vs Bhagyank 1 In Astrology: How These Numbers Influence Your Fate

BY Dr. Sohini Sastri

Truth, devotion, and morality will triumph in the end, as Holika Dahan 2026 powerfully reminds us. In addition to commemorating the divine protection, the sacred fire is an invitation to rebirth, spiritual growth, and purification.

On March 3, 2026, when the sun rises, may the fires of transformation purge your life of negativity, ego, and fear, paving the way for serenity, positivity, and fresh starts.

On this Holika Dahan, may your home and heart be filled with light, courage, and blessings.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Mushfiqur Rahim Stranded In Saudi Arabia After US–Israel Strikes On Iran Disrupt Gulf Air Travel

  2. Sanath Jayasuriya Set To Step Down As Sri Lanka Head Coach After T20 World Cup Exit

  3. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Semi-Final And Final Venues Confirmed As Pakistan Eliminated Despite 5-Run Win Vs Sri Lanka

  5. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha Reflects On Team's Batting Woes After Super 8 Elimination

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  2. Day In Pics: February 26, 2026

  3. Jharkhand Civic Polls 2026: BJP Wins Ranchi Mayor Post, Congress Takes Mango

  4. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  5. Phoolan Devi: Memory, Myth, And The Villages Left Behind

Entertainment News

  1. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  2. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  3. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  4. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  5. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates

  2. West Asia On The Brink As US-Backed Israel And Iran Exchange Blows

  3. US–Iran–Israel War: Joint operation Against Tehran To Tackle 'Existential Threat’, Says Netanyahu

  4. US–Israel Strikes On Iran: Panic Grips Indian Diaspora In West Asia

  5. Israel Launches ‘Pre-emptive’ Strike On Iran With US Support

Latest Stories

  1. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

  6. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  7. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: "They Attempted To Assassinate Trump" US Ambassador Mike Waltz

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times