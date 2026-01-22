Vasant Panchami 2026: Date, Planetary Influence, Saraswati Puja Rituals & Remedies

Vasant Panchami Rituals:

1. Early Morning Preparation:

Begin the day with purity. Take a bath before sunrise and wear yellow or saffron attire — colours associated with spring, brightness, and learning.

2. Setting Up the Saraswati Altar:

The image or idol of Goddess Saraswati should be placed on a spotless pedestal. Place incense, a diya (light), and some fresh fruits on the altar, and garnish it with yellow flowers, such as mustard blooms and marigolds.

3. Offering Special Prayers:

Chant mantras like:

Om Aim Saraswatyai Namah

Ya Kundendu Tusharahara Dhavala

These mantras invoke clarity of thought, eloquence, and wisdom.

4. Vidya Arambh (Beginning of Learning):

For children and students, Vasant Panchami is traditionally chosen for Vidya Arambh, the first formal lesson. The child’s hand may be guided to write sacred letters or their first alphabet — a rite of passage that blesses successful learning ahead.

5. Cultural Expressions:

This day is often celebrated with musical concerts, poetry readings, and dance recitals. Incorporating Saraswati's creative qualities into daily life through these activities brings joy, rhythm, and artistic expression.