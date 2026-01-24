Narmada Jayanti 2026: Astrological Significance, Puja Vidhi, Rituals And Divine Blessings

Astrological Significance of Narmada Jayanti:

Astrology suggests that rivers are influenced by the Moon, which represents emotions, purity, and the mind's deeper thoughts. Magha is a significant spiritual month associated with ancestral gifts, karmic purification, and heavenly grace. The Moon's energy is particularly beneficial for mental purification when Narmada Jayanti occurs during this phase.

Goddess Narmada is believed to embody Shiva’s divine energy, and worshipping her helps neutralise negative planetary influences, especially those related to:

Moon afflictions (emotional imbalance, anxiety)

Pitru Dosha (ancestral karma)

Rahu–Ketu disturbances

Saturn-related hardships

Astrologically, prayers offered on Narmada Jayanti help realign karmic pathways, bringing peace, clarity, and stability in life.