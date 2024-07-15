National

'Anti-Reservationists Targeted Me': After Puja Khedkar, IAS Officer Abhishek Singh's Quota Sparks Row

Reportedly, during the UPSC selection process Singh had claimed to have a locomotor disability for availing concessions.

X
IAS officer Abhishek Singh Photo: X
info_icon

An IAS officer who resigned in 2023 has been accused of misusing the Disability quota similar to probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar who allegedly submitted fake disability certificates to get her job.

Abhishek Singh from the 2011 batch of IAS officers left his job to become an actor last year has come under scutiny on social media after his dance and gym videos got popular.

Puja Khedkar luxury car cinfiscated - X/@Normal_2610
Pune IAS Officer Row: Puja Khedkar's Audi Car Seized By Police; Mother Sent Show Cause Notice | Top Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

According to an NDTV report, during the UPSC selection process Singh had claimed to have a locomotor disability for availing concessions.

Singh responded to the allegations on his X account where he elaborately wrote about the situation in Hindi. He said, "Although I am not affected by any criticism, this is the first time I am answering my critics because my supporters asked me to."

He further alleged that 'anti-reservationists' are targeting him, "Since I started supporting reservations, anti-reservationists have targeted me. They question my caste and my job. Let me tell you, I have achieved everything through hard work and courage, not through reservation."

Further Singh spoke about his work, "I have done social work through my initiatives like United by Blood and the No-Shame Movement without government help. I believe that reservation in government jobs should be according to the population, and I will work towards that. If you think you have talent, stop trying for government jobs and excel in business, sports, or acting. There is no reservation there."

"I move on the strength of my talent, confidence, and courage, not in anyone's favour," he added.

Maharashtra cadre IAS officer Puja Khedkar - PTI
Puja Khedkar Row: 'Non-Creamy' OBC Quota IAS Officer's Father Declared Rs 40 Cr Of Assets To Fight LS Polls

BY Outlook Web Desk

Probationary IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Disability Reservation Row

The father of IAS officer Puja Khedkar, accused of using fake disability and OBC certificates to clear the civil services exam, defended her on Sunday, stressing that she hadn’t done anything illegal.

Khedkar recently came under intense media glare after her alleged demands for a separate cabin and staff during her posting in Pune resulted in a controversy. She was then abruptly transferred to Washim district.

Khedkar faced further allegations of securing a position in the IAS by taking the civil services exam under the Other Backward Class (OBC) – with less than Rs 8 lakh annual income – and visually impaired categories and submitting a mental illness certificate.

Her father and former Maharashtra government employee Dilip Khedkar, who contested the Lok Sabha elections and had declared property worth Rs 40 crore in his poll affidavit, told a Marathi news channel on Sunday that she indeed belongs to the 'non-creamy layer'.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MI New York Vs Washington Freedom, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs WAF Match
  2. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. Indian Cricket Has Lot Of Depth But Transition Should Be Gradual, Says Vikram Rathour
  4. Pakistan At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  5. Bangladesh Women At Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad, Fixtures
Football News
  1. Thomas Muller Retires: Career Stats Of Germany Bulwark
  2. ENG Vs ESP Final, Euro 2024: Harry Kane Pens Emotional Message To England Fans After Loss
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Germany's Thomas Muller Calls Time On 14-Year International Career
  4. Euro 2024 Tops And Flops: Yamal Sparkles, France Frustrated And Ronaldo Fluffs Lines
  5. ARG Vs COL Final, Copa America: Scaloni Commends Messi's Argentina Commitment
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Kate Makes Rare Public Appearance, Crowns Carlos Gentlemen’s Singles Champion
  3. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Novak Djokovic In Final To Retain Title - In Pics
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Still More To Come From 'Incredible' Carlos Alcaraz, Says Novak Djokovic
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Living Childhood Dream Despite Final Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Manish Sisodia
  2. Omar Abdullah's Marriage 'Dead' For 15 Years, SC Seeks Wife's Response On Divorce Plea
  3. Delhi Airport To Get Its First 24-Hour Liquor Shop At Terminal-3 For Domestic Travellers
  4. Day In Pics: July 15, 2024
  5. AAP Rejects Tihar Jail Admn Claim That Arvind Kejriwal Is ‘Fine’, Says ‘He Is Pushed To Death’
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  2. Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Aman Preet Singh Arrested By Hyderabad Police In Drugs Case: Report
  3. 'There Is No Truth': Vicky Kaushal Quashes Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  4. Did You Know? Vicky Kaushal Had Only Four Days To Learn The Steps Of 'Tauba Tauba'
  5. Rapper Wiz Khalifa Issues Apology After Being Arrested Over Illegal Drug Possession Charges
US News
  1. Actress Shannen Doherty Said Work Saved Her From Depression Before Her Death
  2. Bucket-List Travel: Why Now Is The Best Time To Visit THESE Places
  3. Who Was The Former Fire Chief Who Lost His Life In The Trump Rally Shoot In Butler?
  4. Are Grocery Stores The Right Place For Ammunition Vending Machines?
  5. Severe Weather In Chicago And Indiana, Thunderstorm And Tornado Warnings Issued
World News
  1. Actress Shannen Doherty Said Work Saved Her From Depression Before Her Death
  2. Azerbaijan Reopens Its Embassy In Iran As The Two Countries Try To Ease Tensions
  3. Euro Cup 2024: Germany Reports 170 Arrests And 2,340 Offences, Fewer Than Expected
  4. A Suspected Attack By Yemen's Houthi Rebels Strikes A Ship In The Red Sea
  5. UK Police, Charities Fear Rise In Domestic Violence After England's Loss In Euros 2024 Final
Latest Stories
  1. Imran Khan's PTI To Be Banned Under Article 6 Of Pakistani Constitution | What Is It?
  2. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  3. Pakistan Govt To Ban Imran Khan's Party For Alleged 'Anti-state Activities'
  4. Gujarat: 6 Killed After Truck Hits Bus On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway; 8 Injured
  5. Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya Thank Indian Embassy For Emergency Certificates Amid Robbery Incident In Italy
  6. 'Guy From Punjab Making History In Canada': Justin Trudeau Meets Diljit Dosanjh Ahead Of Sold Out Show
  7. Watch: BTS' Jin Carries The Olympic Torch In Paris Ahead Of Summer Olympics 2024
  8. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Manish Sisodia