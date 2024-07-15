An IAS officer who resigned in 2023 has been accused of misusing the Disability quota similar to probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar who allegedly submitted fake disability certificates to get her job.
Abhishek Singh from the 2011 batch of IAS officers left his job to become an actor last year has come under scutiny on social media after his dance and gym videos got popular.
According to an NDTV report, during the UPSC selection process Singh had claimed to have a locomotor disability for availing concessions.
Singh responded to the allegations on his X account where he elaborately wrote about the situation in Hindi. He said, "Although I am not affected by any criticism, this is the first time I am answering my critics because my supporters asked me to."
He further alleged that 'anti-reservationists' are targeting him, "Since I started supporting reservations, anti-reservationists have targeted me. They question my caste and my job. Let me tell you, I have achieved everything through hard work and courage, not through reservation."
Further Singh spoke about his work, "I have done social work through my initiatives like United by Blood and the No-Shame Movement without government help. I believe that reservation in government jobs should be according to the population, and I will work towards that. If you think you have talent, stop trying for government jobs and excel in business, sports, or acting. There is no reservation there."
"I move on the strength of my talent, confidence, and courage, not in anyone's favour," he added.
Probationary IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Disability Reservation Row
The father of IAS officer Puja Khedkar, accused of using fake disability and OBC certificates to clear the civil services exam, defended her on Sunday, stressing that she hadn’t done anything illegal.
Khedkar recently came under intense media glare after her alleged demands for a separate cabin and staff during her posting in Pune resulted in a controversy. She was then abruptly transferred to Washim district.
Khedkar faced further allegations of securing a position in the IAS by taking the civil services exam under the Other Backward Class (OBC) – with less than Rs 8 lakh annual income – and visually impaired categories and submitting a mental illness certificate.
Her father and former Maharashtra government employee Dilip Khedkar, who contested the Lok Sabha elections and had declared property worth Rs 40 crore in his poll affidavit, told a Marathi news channel on Sunday that she indeed belongs to the 'non-creamy layer'.