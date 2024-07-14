Pune IAS Officer Row: Puja Khedkar's Audi Car Seized By Police; Mother Sent Show Cause Notice | Top Points

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Thursday issued a notice to a city-based private company, which is the registered owner of the Audi car that 34-year-old Khedkar used during her posting here. Shivane village in Haveli taluka was mentioned as the address of the registered user, as per officials.

Khedkar allegedly used a red beacon light on the Audi car and also got 'Maharashtra Government' written on it without permission.

Following the controversy, she was transferred from Pune to Washim district before the completion of her training. "A notice was issued on Thursday against the unauthorised use of a beacon and name sign on the private sedan Khedkar had been using. The car now has been confiscated, its documents will be checked and we are probing the matter further," a senior police official said on Sunday.

A jammer was put on the car and barricades were installed around it, he said. As many as 21 challans with total charges of Rs 27,000 were issued in the past against the Audi car, which was registered at the Pune RTO on June 27, 2012, for alleged traffic violations. The fine has been paid, as per officials.

Police have also registered an FIR against the IAS probationer's parents Manorama and Dilip Khedkar beside five others, days after a video showing Manorama allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute emerged.

Pune Police on Saturday issued a show cause notice to Khedkar's mother directing the removal of "unauthorised structures" adjacent to the boundary wall of their bungalow in seven days and on Sunday they issued another notice for misuse of licenced gun.