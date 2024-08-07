Puja Khedkar Challenges Cancellation Of Candidature, Says UPSC Didn't Give Her Order

Controversial Maharashtra cadre trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar has challenged the cancellation of her candidature before the Delhi High Court, saying the order by UPSC has not been provided to her.
The matter was being heard by a bench led by Justice Jyoti Singh on Wednesday.
Senior Advocate Indira Jaising, representing Puja Khedkar, referred to a press release in the proceedings and stated "that the unusual aspect of the case is that the order cancelling Puja Khedkar's candidature has not been provided to her yet."
"All she has is a press release,". Jaising argued, adding that the press release needed to be quashed and that Khedkar should be supplied with the official order to properly approach the appropriate tribunal.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on July 31 announced the cancellation of the provisional candidature of controversial trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar. The UPSC also said it is permanently debarring Puja Khedkar from all future exams and selections.
"Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cancels the provisional candidature of Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate of the Civil Services Examination-2022 (CSE-2022) and permanently debars her from all future exams and selections," UPSC said.
The 2023-batch Maharashtra cadre IAS officer hit headlines earlier this month over her demands for a separate cabin and staff which led to her transfer from Pune to Washim.
She faced more allegations of securing a position in the IAS by taking the civil services exam under the Other Backward Class (OBC) – with less than Rs 8 lakh annual income – and visually impaired categories and submitting a mental illness certificate.
Amid Puja Khedkar's controversies, Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama Khedkar also was in the limelight over a purported old video of her going viral, showing her yelling at a man while waving a pistol over an alleged land dispute.