Facial Recognition, QR Code: UPSC Likely To Revise Exam System After Row Over IAS Puja Khedkar

In light of the current row over the selection of 2023-batch IAS officer Puja Khedkar who has been under the spotlight due to allegations like misuse of power and faking identity, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is reportedly contemplating the induction of latest digital biometric technologies to rule out the possibilities of fraudulent activities like impersonation and cheating.
Issuing a show cause notice seeking cancellation of her candidature, UPSC recently said, "The controversial IAS officer fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit under the Examination Rules by faking her identity by way of changing her name, her father’s & mother’s name, her photograph/ signature, her email ID, mobile number and address.”
UPSC exams: The expected changes
In a bid to revamp the verification system to ensure the conduct of the examinations in a free, fair and impartial manner, UPSC is reportedly planning to use the latest digital technology to cross-check biometric details.
Here are the upgradations in the exam security system expected to be implemented:
Facial recognition for candidates
Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication or digital fingerprint capturing
QR code scanning for e-Admit Cards
Live AI-based CCTV surveillance during exams
However, the commission has yet to say the final word on whether these measures will actually be implemented for the upcoming exams and has only stated that it may, at its discretion, choose to use any, all, or a combination of these services to strengthen the background and identity verification process.
UPSC is in charge of conducting 14 major examinations and a number of recruitment tests and interview for induction to Group 'A' and Group 'B' posts in central government.