IAS Puja Khedkar Fails To Report To Training Academy, Deadline Over Now

Amid the spiralling controversy over the UPSC selection of 2023-batch IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who has been hitting headlines since several accusations including submission of fake disability and caste certificates to surfaced, failed to report to the civil servants' training institution Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie by the scheduled deadline.
Khedkar, whose training programme was recently put on hold in light of the ongoing controversy, was recalled to the academy. As per reports, she was asked to report by July 23.
On July 16, Khedkar was notified about the termination of her training period with the government over an official letter by Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary Nitin Gadre. As per media reports, Khedkar has neither reported to the academy nor replied to the letter.
"It has been decided that district training of Puja Khedkar, IAS 2023 batch, be kept on hold, and she be immediately recalled to the Academy for further necessary action. The state government is requested to relieve the probationer immediately and advise her to join the academy at the earliest, not later than July 23 under any circumstances," the letter by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to the Maharashtra government said.
IAS Puja Khedkar Row: Top developments
34-year-old IAS officer Khedkar hit headlines as the reports on her alleged demands for a separate office, official car and unauthorised use of a beacon on her private luxurious car emerged. She was subsequently transferred to Washim from Pune.
Furthermore, allegations of misusing the disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) quota to secure a position in the IAS also surfaced.
Centre recently put on hold the district training programme of Khedkar, a 2023 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Moreover, she was summoned back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) for “necessary action”.
Khedkar has been booked by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch for allegedly submitting false information to UPSC about her identity to avail more attempts at the civil service exams.
Amid controversies surrounding Puja Khedkar, her parents Manorama and Dilip Khedkar too cameunder the spotlight after police registered an FIR against them over a video purportedly showing them threatening some persons with a gun.
The Paud police in Pune rural have booked her parents and five others under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections, including 323 (dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property).