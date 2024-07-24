National

IAS Puja Khedkar Fails To Report To Training Academy, Deadline Over Now

IAS officer Puja Khedkar whose training programme was recently put on hold in light of the ongoing controversy, was recalled to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) by July 23.

IAS Puja Khedkar
IAS Puja Khedkar | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amid the spiralling controversy over the UPSC selection of 2023-batch IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who has been hitting headlines since several accusations including submission of fake disability and caste certificates to surfaced, failed to report to the civil servants' training institution Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie by the scheduled deadline.

Khedkar, whose training programme was recently put on hold in light of the ongoing controversy, was recalled to the academy. As per reports, she was asked to report by July 23.

Trainee IAS Officer Puja Khedkar | - PTI
Puja Khedkar Row: After Civic Notice, Unauthorized Structure Cleared Near Family Residence In Pune

BY Outlook Web Desk

On July 16, Khedkar was notified about the termination of her training period with the government over an official letter by Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary Nitin Gadre. As per media reports, Khedkar has neither reported to the academy nor replied to the letter.

"It has been decided that district training of Puja Khedkar, IAS 2023 batch, be kept on hold, and she be immediately recalled to the Academy for further necessary action. The state government is requested to relieve the probationer immediately and advise her to join the academy at the earliest, not later than July 23 under any circumstances," the letter by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to the Maharashtra government said.

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar | - PTI
Puja Khedkar Row: Probationary IAS Officer's Training Put On Hold Amid Controversy

BY Outlook Web Desk

IAS Puja Khedkar Row: Top developments

  • 34-year-old IAS officer Khedkar hit headlines as the reports on her alleged demands for a separate office, official car and unauthorised use of a beacon on her private luxurious car emerged. She was subsequently transferred to Washim from Pune.

  • Furthermore, allegations of misusing the disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) quota to secure a position in the IAS also surfaced.

  • Centre recently put on hold the district training programme of Khedkar, a 2023 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Moreover, she was summoned back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) for “necessary action”.

IAS Puja Khedkar - PTI
'Judiciary Will Take Its Course': IAS Puja Khedkar Reacts After UPSC FIR | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • Khedkar has been booked by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch for allegedly submitting false information to UPSC about her identity to avail more attempts at the civil service exams.

  • Amid controversies surrounding Puja Khedkar, her parents Manorama and Dilip Khedkar too cameunder the spotlight after police registered an FIR against them over a video purportedly showing them threatening some persons with a gun.

  • The Paud police in Pune rural have booked her parents and five others under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections, including 323 (dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs Malaysia Live Score, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: Do Or Die For BAN-W As They Face Winless MAL-W
  2. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ollie Pope Backs England To Make 600 In A Day Ahead Of Final Series Showdown
  3. Timing Not Right For England Coaching Role, Says Former Captain Eoin Morgan
  4. Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Leaves It On ICC To Convince India To Travel To Pakistan
  5. England Vs West Indies, 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Match
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics Games 2024: New Zealand Football Team Report Canada For Flying Drone Over Training
  2. Serie A Transfer News: Bologna Sign Thijs Dallinga From Toulouse As Joshua Zirkzee Replacement
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Alvaro Morata, Rodri Charged For Gibraltar Chant During Spain's Trophy Celebration
  4. La Liga: New Boss Hansi Flick Wants More Direct Approach From FC Barcelona
  5. English Premier League: Mohammed Salah Among Arne Slot's Liverpool Squad Ahead Of US Tour
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: IMD Predicts 'Exceptionally Heavy Rainfall Over Gujarat Today; Assam Flood Situation Improves
  2. Delhi: UPSC Aspirant Electrocuted After Touching Iron Gate On Waterlogged Street; BJP Slams AAP
  3. Waterlogging In Delhi After Rains
  4. Maratha Quota Stir: Manoj Jarange Suspends Indefinite Fast Over Maratha Quota Issue
  5. SC To Examine 'Right To Be Forgotten' Of Accused After Acquittal In Criminal Case
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 24 July: Ali Fazal Joins Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Raj & DK’s New Series ‘Rakht Brahmand’
  2. Akshay Kumar Opens Up About His Back To Back Box Office Flops: You Have To Learn To See The Silver Lining
  3. 'Kill': Lakshya-Raghav Juyal Starrer Releases On OTT But Everyone Can't Watch It; Here's Why
  4. Ali Fazal Set To Star Opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Raj & DK's 'Rakht Brahmand'
  5. Ajith Kumar And 'KGF' Director Prasanth Neel In Talks To Collaborate On Two Films? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. US Elections And Its Deep-Rooted History Of Racism And Sexism
  2. Watch: Yellowstone Eruption At Biscuit Basin Blows Debris Into The Sky, Boardwalk Destroyed
  3. Jimmy Carter Is ALIVE! Carter Family, Doctors Reject Fake Reports Of Death That Go Viral On X
  4. Sam Altman Gave $1,000 A Month For Three Years. Here’s What The Study Found
  5. 10 Best Superhero Movies Of All Time!
World News
  1. US Elections And Its Deep-Rooted History Of Racism And Sexism
  2. Watch: Yellowstone Eruption At Biscuit Basin Blows Debris Into The Sky, Boardwalk Destroyed
  3. France: 25-Year-Old Woman Gang-raped In Paris; Seeks Help At Kebab Shop | On Cam
  4. Nepal: Pilot Survives, All 18 Onboard Dead After Saurya Airlines Plane Crashes At Kathmandu's Tribhuvan Int'l Airport
  5. Netanyahu In US: Massive Protest Welcomes Israel PM; His Key Congress Address Today | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is Dhinidhi Desinghu? The Youngest Indian At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. Did You Know? Aamir Khan Threw A Party After 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Failed At The Box Office For THIS Reason
  3. Gold Prices Today: Check 22, 24-Carat Gold Rate Day After Custom Duty Cut
  4. 'Aghast' Over Budget 2024, 4 CMs To Boycott NITI Aayog's July 27 Meet To Be Chaired By PM Modi
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Crawls To Rs 36.85 Crores
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Texas Super Kings Beat Seattle Orcas In MLC; Paris Olympics Football Event To Kick Off
  7. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 24 July: Ali Fazal Joins Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Raj & DK’s New Series ‘Rakht Brahmand’
  8. Weather News LIVE: IMD Predicts 'Exceptionally Heavy Rainfall Over Gujarat Today; Assam Flood Situation Improves