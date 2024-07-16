Puja Khedkar Row: Probationary IAS Officer's Training Put On Hold Amid Controversy

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's training in Maharashtra has been put on hold amid the selection row. Khedkar is being investigated for allegedly forging disability certificates to pass the Civil Services examination.
In its letter, the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) Mussoorie has said it has decided to place the District Training Program of Puja Dilip Khedkar on hold and has issued an immediate recall for further necessary action.
The official communiqué from LBSNAA dated July 16 said Puja Khedkar, who is currently the Super Numerary Assistant Collector in Washim, Maharashtra, has been relieved from her training duties in Maharashtra.
As per the notice, Khedkar has been asked to report back to the Academy as soon as possible, and no later than July 23.
The order comes days after a row erupted over Khedkar's selection into the Civil Service. She is facing allegations of misusing the disability and Other Backward Class quota to secure a position in the service.
Earlier, the Centre constituted a single-member Committee to verify the candidature of Puja Khedkar. Besides, the Director of the Medical College where from Khedkar did her MBBS has also reportedly said she didn’t issue any disability certificate at the time of admission and was allotted seat under OBC category.