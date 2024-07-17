National

Puja Khedkar Row: After Civic Notice, Unauthorized Structure Cleared Near Family Residence In Pune

As per reports, Pune Municipality Corporation officials had on July 13 issued a notice and pasted it outside the bungalow in Pune's Baner Road area asking the Khedkar family to clear an 'unauthorized' structure measuring 60 feet in length, 3 feet in width and with a height of 2 feet along a footpath adjoining the property.

Trainee IAS Officer Puja Khedkar
Trainee IAS Officer Puja Khedkar | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amid the spiralling row over the selection of the trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who currently is embroiled in a series of allegations, what came as the latest development is the removal of an “illegal” structure near her family bungalow in Pune days after the city's civic body issued them a notice to remove it.

Puja Khedkar row: What did the Pune civic body say?

It has been reported that the Pune civic body officials had on July 13 issued a notice and pasted it outside the bungalow in Pune's Baner Road area asking the Khedkar family to clear an 'unauthorized' structure measuring 60 feet in length, 3 feet in width and with a height of 2 feet along a footpath adjoining the property.

IAS officer Abhishek Singh - X
'Anti-Reservationists Targeted Me': After Puja Khedkar, IAS Officer Abhishek Singh's Quota Sparks Row

BY Outlook Web Desk

“We had put up the notice at the bungalow asking them (Khedkar’s family) to remove the encroachment within seven days. The notice said if the family failed to remove the structure within seven days, PMC would clear it and recover the expenses from them,” said a senior civic official.

According to the official, Pune Municipality Corporation did not clear the structure as the deadline was not over yet. “Probably the family got it removed by employing private workers,” he said.

Pune IAS Officer Puja Khedkar | - ANI Screengrab
‘Neither I Nor Media Can Decide’: IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Breaks Silence On Fake Certificate Row

BY Outlook Web Desk

IAS Puja Kjedkar Row: Key developments so far

  • 34-year-old IAS officer Khedkar hit headlines as the reports on her alleged demands for a separate office, official car and unauthorised use of a beacon on her private luxurious car emerged. She was subsequently transferred to Washim from Pune.

  • Furthermore, allegations of misusing the disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) quota to secure a position in the IAS also surfaced.

Puja Khedkar (L) | Her mother seen waving pistol at a man in viral video (R) | - X/@sathyashrii/@tweets_prateekg
Puja Khedkar Row: IAS Officer's Parents Booked Under Arms Act After Mother's Video With Pistol Goes Viral

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

  • On Tuesday, Centre put on hold the district training programme of Khedkar, a 2023 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Moreover, she was summoned back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) for “necessary action”.

IAS officer Puja Khedkar | - X/@TheNewsWale
Fake Certificate, Whatsapp Chats, Panel Formed: Top Points On Pune IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar’s Controversy

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • Amid controversies surrounding Puja Khedkar, her parents Manorama and Dilip Khedkar too cameunder the spotlight after police registered an FIR against them over a video purportedly showing them threatening some persons with a gun.

  • The Paud police in Pune rural have booked her parents and five others under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections, including 323 (dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Namibia Vs Oman Live Streaming, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: When, Where To Watch
  2. Nepal Vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch NEP-W Vs UAE-W Match
  3. Salem Spartans Vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs PAK-W Match
  5. Dhammika Niroshana: Former Sri Lanka U-19 Captain Shot Dead: Report
Football News
  1. Luka Modric Signs One-year Contract Extension With Real Madrid
  2. Harry Kane Hails Gareth Southgate As 'One Of England's Greatest Ever Managers'
  3. Houssem Aouar Becomes Laurent Blanc's First Signing At Al-Ittihad
  4. Chelsea Women Sign Lucy Bronze On A Free Transfer After Barcelona Departure
  5. Mexico Dismiss Head Coach Jaime Lozano After Early Copa America Exit
Tennis News
  1. Casper Ruud Stunned As Thiago Monteiro Advances To Swedish Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  3. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
  4. Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round of 16
  5. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Leo Borg, Enters Round Of 16 - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Job Quota; Muharram Processions Taken Out Across States
  2. Puja Khedkar Row: After Civic Notice, Unauthorized Structure Cleared Near Family Residence In Pune
  3. Mumbai: First Underground Metro Line To Start From July 24
  4. Hyderabad: Physiotherapist Kills Family For His ‘Illicit Relationship’ With Colleague
  5. Akhilesh Yadav Says BJP Govt 'Unstable' Amid Rumours Of Yogi-KP Maurya Rift
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Sai Ketan Rao Hurls Chair At Lovekesh Kataria Amidst Heated Argument
  2. Kubbra Sait Roped In For Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt Starrer 'Son Of Sardaar 2'? Here's What We Know
  3. Entertainment News 17 July Highlights: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  4. Natasa Stankovic Jets Out Of Mumbai With Son Agastya Amid Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya - Watch Viral Video Inside
  5. 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9: Watch Endearing BTS Moments From Salman Khan Starrer
US News
  1. 'Brandon Cooper' Missing? Evansville Police Alert Public About Online Scam Involving Fake Reports Of Autistic Child
  2. Rising Seas Wipe Out Key Largo Tree Cactus, First U.S. Plant Extinction Linked To Climate Change
  3. Brain Implant Patient Finds Ease In Communication With OpenAI Technology
  4. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  5. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
World News
  1. 'Brandon Cooper' Missing? Evansville Police Alert Public About Online Scam Involving Fake Reports Of Autistic Child
  2. Meet Sue Mi Terry, Ex-CIA Official Charged With Being A South Korean Agent, Admits To Shocking Details
  3. Rising Seas Wipe Out Key Largo Tree Cactus, First U.S. Plant Extinction Linked To Climate Change
  4. Brain Implant Patient Finds Ease In Communication With OpenAI Technology
  5. With Gaza Death Toll Near 39,000, ICJ Ruling On Genocide An Ignored Warning For Israel
Latest Stories
  1. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
  2. JD Vance's 'Islamist Country' Remark Sparks Outrage In UK, Deputy PM Dismisses 'Fruity' Remark
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Sham Kaushal Contemplated Suicide Due To Joblessness
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' To Be Pushed Further Due To Production Delays? Here's What We Know
  5. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  6. Entertainment News 17 July Highlights: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  7. India News LIVE: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Job Quota; Muharram Processions Taken Out Across States
  8. Sports News Today LIVE: Nadal-Ruud In Action In Sweden; IOA Releases Indian Contingent For Paris Olympics