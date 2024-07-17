Puja Khedkar Row: After Civic Notice, Unauthorized Structure Cleared Near Family Residence In Pune

Amid the spiralling row over the selection of the trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who currently is embroiled in a series of allegations, what came as the latest development is the removal of an “illegal” structure near her family bungalow in Pune days after the city's civic body issued them a notice to remove it.
Puja Khedkar row: What did the Pune civic body say?
It has been reported that the Pune civic body officials had on July 13 issued a notice and pasted it outside the bungalow in Pune's Baner Road area asking the Khedkar family to clear an 'unauthorized' structure measuring 60 feet in length, 3 feet in width and with a height of 2 feet along a footpath adjoining the property.
“We had put up the notice at the bungalow asking them (Khedkar’s family) to remove the encroachment within seven days. The notice said if the family failed to remove the structure within seven days, PMC would clear it and recover the expenses from them,” said a senior civic official.
According to the official, Pune Municipality Corporation did not clear the structure as the deadline was not over yet. “Probably the family got it removed by employing private workers,” he said.
IAS Puja Kjedkar Row: Key developments so far
34-year-old IAS officer Khedkar hit headlines as the reports on her alleged demands for a separate office, official car and unauthorised use of a beacon on her private luxurious car emerged. She was subsequently transferred to Washim from Pune.
Furthermore, allegations of misusing the disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) quota to secure a position in the IAS also surfaced.
On Tuesday, Centre put on hold the district training programme of Khedkar, a 2023 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Moreover, she was summoned back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) for “necessary action”.
Amid controversies surrounding Puja Khedkar, her parents Manorama and Dilip Khedkar too cameunder the spotlight after police registered an FIR against them over a video purportedly showing them threatening some persons with a gun.
The Paud police in Pune rural have booked her parents and five others under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections, including 323 (dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property).