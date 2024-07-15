National

‘Neither I Nor Media Can Decide’: IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Breaks Silence On Fake Certificate Row

The 34-year-old IAS officer faces accusations of using fraudulent means to clear her civil services exam, including allegedly misrepresenting herself under the physical disabilities and OBC categories.

ANI Screengrab
Pune IAS Officer Puja Khedkar | Photo: ANI Screengrab
info_icon

Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar on Monday said the truth will prevail after she makes a submission before the Central committee probing allegations against her. The 34-year-old IAS officer faces accusations of using fraudulent means to clear her civil services exam, including allegedly misrepresenting herself under the physical disabilities and OBC categories.

“I will testify before the committee. I think whatever decision the committee will take should be acceptable to all,” Khedkar told reporters in Washim.

“My job here as a probationer is to work and learn and that is what I am doing. I cannot make any comments on that,” she said.

“The experts of the government (committee) will decide. Neither I nor you (media) or the public can decide,” Khedkar said.

Maharashtra cadre IAS officer Puja Khedkar - PTI
Puja Khedkar Row: 'Non-Creamy' OBC Quota IAS Officer's Father Declared Rs 40 Cr Of Assets To Fight LS Polls

BY Outlook Web Desk

“Whenever the decision of the committee comes, it will be public and open to scrutiny. But right now I don’t have any right to tell you about the investigation going on,” she said.

Asked if she is being targeted, Khedkar said, “Everybody knows what is going on.”

The Indian Constitution is based on the fact that you are innocent till proven guilty, she said. “So proving me guilty by media trial is wrong on everybody’s part,” she added.

“Whatever my submission is, I will give it in front of the committee and the truth will come out,” Khedkar said.

IAS Puja Khedkar Controversies:

  • Fake Disability Certificate: Khedkar allegedly submitted fake disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates to clear the civil services exam, reported PTI. Reports claimed that she had also submitted a mental illness certificate. In April 2022, she was asked to report at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, for verification of her disability certificate, but she did not do so, citing Covid infection.

  • Leaked Whatsapp Chats: Pooja Khedkar sought special treatment as revealed her WhatsApp chats with Pune district collector Suhas Diwase IAS, India Today reported. "Pls get the designated cabin m vehicle done before I join on 3rd. Later there will be no time. If it is not possible let me know, I will talk to collector sir accordingly," she told the officer. The officer was offered her own chamber. However, she declined it due to the lack of an attached bathroom, the Collector’s report stated.

  • 'Separate Cabin, Car, Residential Quarters': She also demanded facilities that are not available to probationary officers in the IAS. According to a report submitted by Pune collector Suhas Diwse to the General Administration Department, Khedkar repeatedly demanded that she be provided with a separate cabin, car, residential quarters, and a peon even before joining the duty as a trainee on June 3. However, she was denied the facilities.

