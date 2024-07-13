Puja Khedkar Row: IAS Officer's Parents Booked Under Arms Act After Mother's Video With Pistol Goes Viral

A day after the Centre formed a panel to probe the candidature of trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, her parents -- Manorama and Dilip Khedkar -- have been booked under the Arms Act following the surfacing of a viral video, showing her mother threatening a farmer with pistol.
The First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Paud police station in Pune based on a complaint from the farmer who was allegedly threatened by Puja's mother.
A viral video of her mother Manorama waving her gun while yelling at a man at what looks like a farmland is what led to this trouble getting added to Puja's already long list of controversies.
Notably, Puja's father Dilip is a retired IAS officer, who reportedly amassed property worth crores of rupees and bought land at several locations including 25 acres in Pune's Mulshi taluka.
"The Police have registered an FIR against Manorama Khedkar, Dilip Khedkar, parents of trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar and five others. The FIR was filed last night at Paud police station based on the complaint of a local farmer who alleged that he was threatened by Manorama Khedkar. Charges under the Arms Act have also been included," police officials said.
The central government on Thursday constituted a single-member committee to verify the candidature claims of Khedkar after a controversy erupted over her allegedly misusing the power as a civil servant.
In a statement, the Ministry of Personnel pressed that the committee is chaired by a senior officers of the rank of Additional Secretary under the central government, adding that the report will be submitted within two weeks.
The statement said that the committee will verify the candidature claims and other details of Puja, "a candidate of Civil Services Examination 2022 and earlier CSEs".
Reportedly, the Pune Municipal Corporation is also likely to take action against illegal encroachment on the footpath outside Puja's family bungalow and others surrounding it, with bulldozers seen on standby near the location.
A 2023 batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, Puja Khedkar has been hitting headlines for violations on beacon and VIP number on her Audi car, misusing benefits under the physical disabilities category, leaked WhatsApp chats showing her asking for special arrangements and 21 pending challans on her private vehicle and more.
Reports have claimed that Puja allegedly faked disability and Other Backwards Class (OBC) certificates to clear the civil services exam.
Meanwhile, as per a report submitted by Pune collector Suhas Diwse to the General Administration Department, Puja demanded a separate cabin, car, residential quarters, and a peon even before joining the duty as a trainee on June 3. However, she dismissed the claims.
Amid the growing controversial claims against her, Puja was transferred to Washim from Pune, where she recently took charge.
(With inputs from ANI)