'Judiciary Will Take Its Course': IAS Puja Khedkar Reacts After UPSC FIR | Details

The Union Public Service Commission on Friday filed an FIR against 2023-batch IAS officer Puja Khedkar for "faking her identity". A show cause notice was issued by the governing body as well for cancellation of her candidature of the civil services examination-2022 and debarment from future examinations/selections.
“Judiciary will take its course; whatever it is there, I will reply to that” told Khedkar to reporters gathered outside the government rest house in Washim, where she joined duty earlier this month.
Amid the controversy over her selection, Khedkar moved out of Washim today, shortly after the UPSC initiated a series of actions against her, including registration of a police case for availing attempts in the civil services exam by faking identity.
“I will return soon,” she assured the media before leaving for Nagpur.
Few days ago, Khedkar was transferred from Pune to Washim as a supernumerary assistant collector after Pune district collector Suhas Diwase reported her conduct to senior officials.
IAS Puja Khedkar row: About the UPSC FIR
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has filed an FIR against Khedkar for "faking her identity" and has issued a show cause notice for the cancellation of her candidature.
According to UPSC, a "detailed and thorough investigation into the misdemeanour of Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate for the Civil Services Examination 2022" has been conducted
UPSC alleged that that IAS Khedkar "fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit under the Examination Rules by faking her identity by way of changing her name, her father and mother's name, her photograph/signature, her email ID, mobile number and address".
IAS Puja Khedkar Row: Top developments
34-year-old IAS officer Khedkar hit headlines as the reports on her alleged demands for a separate office, official car and unauthorised use of a beacon on her private luxurious car emerged. She was subsequently transferred to Washim from Pune.
Furthermore, allegations of misusing the disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) quota to secure a position in the IAS also surfaced.
On Tuesday, Centre put on hold the district training programme of Khedkar, a 2023 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Moreover, she was summoned back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) for “necessary action”.
Amid controversies surrounding Puja Khedkar, her parents Manorama and Dilip Khedkar too cameunder the spotlight after police registered an FIR against them over a video purportedly showing them threatening some persons with a gun.
The Paud police in Pune rural have booked her parents and five others under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections, including 323 (dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property).