UPSC Files FIR Against IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, Issues Show Cause Notice To Cancel Her Candidature

UPSC has filed an FIR against trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar for "faking her identity" and has issued a show cause notice for the cancellation of her candidature.
The action comes amid the growing list of allegations against Khedkar. The 2023-batch IAS officer is accused of submitting forged certifications for physical disabilities and OBC categories.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said that it conducted a "detailed and thorough investigation into the misdemeanour of Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate for the Civil Services Examination 2022."
The governing body's probe has revealed that Puja "fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit under the Examination Rules by faking her identity by way of changing her name, her father and mother's name, her photograph/signature, her email ID, mobile number and address".
UPSC said that it has also issued a Show Cause Notice to Puja for the cancellation of her candidature of the Civil Services Examination 2022/debarment from future examinations or selections.
The notice for the same has been sent in accordance with the Rules of the Civil Services Examination 2022.
In taking this action against Puja Khedkar, the UPSC reaffirmed its commitment towards fulfilling Constitutional obligations, adding that it strictly adheres to the mandates of the Constitution.
"The UPSC has deservedly earned the trust and credibility of a very high order from the public, especially the candidates. The Commission is unequivocally committed to ensure that such high order of trust and credibility remains intact and uncompromised," its release read.
This latest development comes just a day after it was revealed that Puja Khedkar's father, Dilip Khedkar, a retired Maharashtra government officer, was suspended twice on charges of corruption.
Reportedly, the Pune Anti Corruption Bureau has also launched a probe against Dilip after a complaint of disproportionate assets.
So far, the probe has revealed that Dilip has been on the run since a case was registered against him and his wife Manorama Khedkar following the emergence of a viral video of the latter threatening some people with a gun.
Cops had booked both the parents under the charges of Arms Act as well.
The 34-year-old probationary IAS officer had been transferred from Pune to Washim amid the increasing controversies around her. From the beacon light on her to her special demands to using her authority in an unfair manner, Puja has hit the national headlines several times in the past weeks.
Puja's training in Maharashtra was put on hold on Tuesday amid the over the investigation against for allegedly forging disability certificates to pass the civil services examination.
The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) Mussoorie, in its letter, has said that it has decided to place the District Training Program of Puja Dilip Khedkar on hold and has issued an immediate recall for further necessary action.
As per the notice, Khedkar has been asked to report back to the Academy as soon as possible, and no later than July 23.
Earlier, the central government constituted a single-member committee to verify Puja's candidature. Besides, the Director of the Medical College from where Khedkar did her MBBS also reportedly said that she didn't issue any disability certificate at the time of admission and was allotted seat under OBC category.