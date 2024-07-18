National

IAS Puja Khedkar Row: Trainee Officer's Father Suspended Twice Over Extortion Charges

It has been reported that the Pune Anti-Corruption Bureau has also launched a probe against Dilip Khedkar after a complaint of disproportionate assets. Investigation so far has revealed that Dilip Khedkar has been on the run since a case was registered against him and his wife Manorama Khedkar following the emergence of a viral video of Mrs Khedkar threatening some people with a gun went viral.