IAS Puja Khedkar Row: Trainee Officer's Father Suspended Twice Over Extortion Charges

It has been reported that the Pune Anti-Corruption Bureau has also launched a probe against Dilip Khedkar after a complaint of disproportionate assets. Investigation so far has revealed that Dilip Khedkar has been on the run since a case was registered against him and his wife Manorama Khedkar following the emergence of a viral video of Mrs Khedkar threatening some people with a gun went viral.

Trainee IAS Officer Puja Khedkar
Trainee IAS Officer Puja Khedkar | Photo: PTI
In a latest development in the spiralling row over the selection of 2023-batch trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar who is currently under the spotlight due to a long list of unethical and illegal behaviours, it has been revealed that her father, Dilip Khedkar, a retired Maharashtra government officer, was suspended twice on charges of corruption.

It has been reported that the Pune Anti Corruption Bureau has also launched a probe against him after a complaint of disproportionate assets.

Pune IAS Officer Puja Khedkar
'Neither I Nor Media Can Decide': IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Breaks Silence On Fake Certificate Row

BY Outlook Web Desk

Investigation so far has revealed that Dilip Khedkar has been on the run since a case was registered against him and his wife Manorama Khedkar following the emergence of a viral video of Mrs Khedkar threatening some people with a gun went viral.

Corruption, extortion charges against IAS Khedkar's Father

As per reports, Khedkar has been suspended twice, in 2018 and 2020. An NDTV report showed that complaints of causing "unnecessary trouble" and extortion were filed by at least 300 small businessmen against Dilip Khedkar in 2015.

Furthermore, in 2018, a police complaint was filed against him by the local saw mill and timber merchants association when Dilip Khedkar was working as Regional Officer in Kolhapur. According t the complainants, he had allegedly demanded bribes ranging from rupees 25,000 to rupees 50,000 to restore their power and water supplies.

Controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother seen waving pistol at a man over a land dispute
Pune Police Arrests Controversial IAS Officer Puja Khedkar's Mother Over Illegal Firearm Case

BY Outlook Web Desk

In 2020, Dilip Khedkar was suspended under Rule 3(1) of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979 and sub-section 1(a) of Rule No. 4 of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979 and the Maharashtra Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1983.

Maharashtra cadre IAS officer Puja Khedkar
Puja Khedkar Row: Pune Police To Probe Authenticity Of IAS Officer's Medical Certificates; Search On For Parents

BY Outlook Web Desk

IAS Puja Kjedkar Row: Key developments so far

  • 34-year-old IAS officer Khedkar hit headlines as the reports on her alleged demands for a separate office, official car and unauthorised use of a beacon on her private luxurious car emerged. She was subsequently transferred to Washim from Pune.

  • Furthermore, allegations of misusing the disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) quota to secure a position in the IAS also surfaced.

Maharashtra cadre IAS officer Puja Khedkar
Puja Khedkar Row: 'Non-Creamy' OBC Quota IAS Officer's Father Declared Rs 40 Cr Of Assets To Fight LS Polls

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • On Tuesday, Centre put on hold the district training programme of Khedkar, a 2023 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Moreover, she was summoned back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) for “necessary action”.

  • Amid controversies surrounding Puja Khedkar, her parents Manorama and Dilip Khedkar too came under the spotlight after police registered an FIR against them over a video purportedly showing them threatening some persons with a gun. Khhedkar's mother has been arrested as well on Thursday.

  • The Paud police in Pune rural have booked her parents and five others under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections, including 323 (dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property).

