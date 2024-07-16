National

Puja Khedkar Row: Pune Police To Probe Authenticity Of IAS Officer's Medical Certificates; Search On For Parents

Khedkar has also been accused of misrepresenting herself under the physical disabilities and OBC categories.

Maharashtra cadre IAS officer Puja Khedkar
Pune Police is set to conduct a probe into the authenticity of the medical certificates submitted by trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who has been hitting the headlines since last week for several allegations including the use of fraudulent means to clear her civil services exam.

The 2023 batch IAS officer, who is currently posted in Washim, had submitted multiple medical certificates to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), including one indicating visual impairment under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) provision.

Khedkar has also been accused of misrepresenting herself under the physical disabilities and OBC categories and misusing power and privileges during her posting in Pune.

The 34-year-old Maharashtra cadre officer on Monday had said that she will make submission before the Centre's single-member committee which is probing the allegations levelled against her.

"I will testify before the committee. I think whatever decision the committee will take should be acceptable to all," she told reporters.

“The experts of the government (committee) will decide. Neither I nor you (media) or the public can decide,” Khedkar said.

IAS trainee officer Pooja Khedkar
Puja Khedkar Got MBBS Seat Under OBC Quota, Showed No Disability At Admission Time: Medical College Director

BY Outlook Web Desk

A senior police official said that they have received a letter from the Office of the Commissioner For Persons With Disabilities to check the authenticity of the certificates issued by Khedkar.

"We will verify the facts about these certificates, from where they were obtained, which doctor or hospitals certified them will also be scanned," the official added.

Dr Rajendra Wable, Dean of YCM Hospital, from where Puja acquired her Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, told news agency PTI that Khedkar had applied for the certification regarding her left limb knee joint in August 2022.

"After the due application online, she came here for examination purposes. She was assessed by our multiple departments. In the end, it was found that she has a 7% locomotor disability. This was issued on August 21," Wable added.

It was also found that the controversial IAS officer had submitted a fitness certificate while securing admission to a private medical college in 2007.

Pune Police Searches For Khedkar's Parents

Teams of Pune Rural Police are in Mumbai and Ahmednagar's Pathardi to search for Puja Khedkar's parents -- Manorama and Dilip. Pankaj Deshmukh, SP Pune Rural Police, said, "We will question them once we establish contact them."

An FIR was also registered against Puja's parents after a video of her mother Manorama, waving her gun at a man at a farmland went viral on social media.

Puja Khedkar (L) | Her mother seen waving pistol at a man in viral video (R)
Puja Khedkar Row: IAS Officer's Parents Booked Under Arms Act After Mother's Video With Pistol Goes Viral

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

The FIR, which was filed at Paud police station, was based on a complaint of a local farmer, who was allegedly threatened by Manorama. Cops had said that charges under the Arms Act were also included in the case.

(With PTI inputs)

