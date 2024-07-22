National

Disability Activists Criticise Amitabh Kant, IAS Officer's Comments On Misuse And Review Of Quota In UPSC Exams

Disability rights activists stated that persons with disabilities should not be seen through a "narrow lens" that doubts their competence. Some of them cited examples of top doctors, army men and businessmen to make their case.

Disability rights activists
Disability rights activists protesting | Image for representation | Credit: PTI
India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and IAS officer Smita Sabharwal faced criticism over their remarks on "misuse and review" of the disability quota in the UPSC exams.

BY Outlook Web Desk

The controversy has erupted in the wake of allegations against IAS probationer Puja Khedkar who is accused of using disability and Other Backward Class (non-creamy layer) quotas improperly to qualify for the civic services exam.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has filed a police case against Khedkar. She is accused of falsely claiming attempts in the civil services exam by misrepresenting her identity to exceed the allowed number of attempts.

Disability Quota Row: What Did Amitabh Kant Say?

Amitabh Kant, in a post on X, expressed concern over alleged fraudulent activities related to disability reservations in the UPSC, suggesting a review of these quotas.

He said, "All such cases must be fully investigated and the sternest action taken. Selection on basis of competence and integrity should never get compromised."

Further, the former CEO of Niti Aayog stated, "I am in favour of SC/ST or OBC reservation. These reservations should continue, with the creamy layer regulations being enforced. However, the existing reservations for the physically & mentally handicapped and the proposed 1% reservation for the third gender for the top civil services need to be reviewed. They are being misused."

Later after facing severe criticism from disability activists, he clarified in another post that he was calling for the quotas to be reviewed not scrapped.

"I have said it should be reviewed not scrapped as a number of people are getting in on account of certificates of mental disability and not physical disability," he said.

Disability Quota Row: What Did IAS Officer Smita Sabharwal Say?

IAS officer Sabharwal also spoke her mind regarding the matter, she said, "With all due respect to the differently-abled, does an airline hire a pilot with disability? Or would you trust a surgeon with a disability? The nature of the #AIS (IAS/IPS/IFoS) is field-work, long taxing hours, listening first hand to people's grievances, which requires physical fitness."

Further Sabharwal asked, "Why does this premier service need this quota in the first place! #justasking."

Disability Activists Criticise Kant, Sabharwal

The statements by Kant and Sabharwal drew a massive backlash from various quarters.

Responding to Sabharwal, disability rights activist Dr. Satendra Singh said, "Dear @SmitaSabharwal ji, yes, there are many surgeons with disabilities even in India. In fields like urology, gastro surgery, and plastic surgery. So, when you next see a person with disability, presume COMPETENCE!!"

Arman Ali, executive director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People, highlighting notable figures with disabilities, posted on X, "Madam @SmitaSabharwal sure would know about Maj Gen Ian Cardozo AVSM SM, first war-disabled officer of @adgpi to command a battalion; KRS Jamwal, ED Tata Industries, acclaimed oncologist Dr. Suresh Advani, both wheelchair-bound. Tragedy is when ability is viewed through narrow lens!"

Prominent lawyer Karuna Nundy remarked, "Amazed that an IAS officer would be so fundamentally ignorant about disability. Most disabilities have no impact on stamina or intelligence. But this tweet shows enlightenment and diversity are badly needed."

Defending her stand, Sabharwal said the All India Services (AIS) have different demands compared to other central services and that the talented differently-abled people can find other great opportunities.

"...I am fundamentally aware of the needs of the job. The issue here is about the suitability for a ground job. Also I firmly believe other Services within the government such as desk/think-tank nature is well suited. Please don't jump to conclusions. Legal framework is for overall protection of the rights of equality. No debate there."

Muralidharan, General Secretary of the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD), issued a statement condemning the remarks by Kant and Sabharwal.

"In the wake of the exposure of the scandal involving a trainee IAS officer and the multiple frauds that she has committed, various people in high positions have joined issue. Many of them in the process have revealed their inherent prejudices and bias not just against the disabled, with some like the Niti Aayog Vice Chairperson Amitabh Kant calling for 'review' of the system of reservations for the disabled itself."

"Reservation for disabled is only against posts identified for each disability and that identification is done based on capability to carry out the responsibility that a particular post will entail. Kant needs to be told unequivocally that reservations are not charity given out of sympathy."

(With PTI inputs)

