IAS Puja Khedkar Hearing: Delhi Court Reserves Order On Bail Plea | Details Inside

IAS Officer Puja Khedkar has been hitting headlines over several allegations including cheating and forgery during UPSC selection. Yesterday Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala who was scheduled to hear the matter on Tuesday, adjourned the hearing after the public prosecution's announcement of the appointment of a new notification of a new special public prosecutor to the case.