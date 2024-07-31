IAS Puja Khedkar Hearing: Delhi Court Reserves Order On Bail Plea | Details Inside

The Patiala House Court in Delhi reserved its order on anticipatory bail plea of IAS trainee Puja Khedkar on Wednesday. The court will pronounce the order tomorrow at 4 PM. Khedkar has been hitting headlines over several allegations including cheating and forgery during UPSC selection.
On Tuesday, Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala who was scheduled to hear the matter, adjourned the hearing after the public prosecution's announcement of the appointment of a new notification of a new special public prosecutor to the case.
IAS Puja Khedkar Row: Top developments
34-year-old IAS officer Khedkar hit headlines as the reports on her alleged demands for a separate office, official car and unauthorised use of a beacon on her private luxurious car emerged. She was subsequently transferred to Washim from Pune.
Furthermore, allegations of misusing the disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) quota to secure a position in the IAS also surfaced.
Recently, the Centre put on hold the district training programme of Khedkar, a 2023 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Moreover, she was summoned back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) for “necessary action”.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has filed an FIR against Khedkar for "faking her identity" and has issued a show cause notice for the cancellation of her candidature.
Amid controversies surrounding Puja Khedkar, her parents Manorama and Dilip Khedkar too came under the spotlight after police registered an FIR against them over a video purportedly showing them threatening some persons with a gun.
The Paud police in Pune rural have booked her parents and five others under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections, including 323 (dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property).