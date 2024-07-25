IAS Puja Khedkar's Parents Divorced? Centre Seeks Report On Marital Status| Details

As the latest development in the spiralling row over 2023-batch IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's selection amid serious allegations of misuse of power and faking identity to UPSC, the central government directed Pune police to investigate the marital status of her parents, Dilip and Manorama Khedkar as well.
The direction came as it is speculated that Khedkar made the claim of her parents' separation in an attempt to avail of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) non-creamy layer quota in the UPSC. Previously, in a video of her mock interview, when Khedkar was asked why her family income was shown as 'zero' whereas her father was a civil servant, she replied that her parents were separated and she is not in contact with her father.
Notably, Dilip Khedkar, a retired government officer, contested the recent Lok Sabha election and declared his property valued at Rs 40 crore. As per the government rules, candidates with a family income lower than Rs 8 lakh per annum fall under the category of OBC non-creamy layer.
The direction to investigate the marital status of Khedkar's parents stemmed from the allegation that despite the divorce, the couple continued to live together in a bungalow in the Baner area of Pune, owned by Manorama Khedkar. Furthermore, as per media reports, in a recent affidavit submitted by Dilip Khedkar during a recent election, he declared Manorama Khedkar as his wife and detailed shared properties.
The couple's continued participation in public events as a married couple has also been noted as well.
IAS Puja Khedkar Row: Top developments
34-year-old IAS officer Khedkar hit headlines as the reports on her alleged demands for a separate office, official car and unauthorised use of a beacon on her private luxurious car emerged. She was subsequently transferred to Washim from Pune.
Furthermore, allegations of misusing the disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) quota to secure a position in the IAS also surfaced.
Centre recently put on hold the district training programme of Khedkar, a 2023 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Moreover, she was summoned back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) for “necessary action”.
Khedkar has been booked by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch for allegedly submitting false information to UPSC about her identity to avail more attempts at the civil service exams.
Amid controversies surrounding Puja Khedkar, her parents Manorama and Dilip Khedkar too came under the spotlight after police registered an FIR against them over a video purportedly showing them threatening some persons with a gun.
Paud police in Pune rural have booked her parents and five others under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections, including 323 (dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property).