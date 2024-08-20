Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday wrote to Chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on cancelling the Lateral Entry advertisement as per directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The UPSC on August 17 released an advertisement, seeking applications for “talented and motivated Indian nationals for Lateral Recruitment” to the posts of Joint Secretary, Director, and Deputy Secretary in 24 ministries of the Union government.
A total of 45 posts were advertised seeking individuals with experience from State and UT governments, research institutes, PSUs, universities and the private sector.
The advertisement also stated that all posts are suitable for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD).
The government faced backlash over the lateral entry issue, with the Congress accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "snatching reservation" and handing out posts meant for SCs, STs, OBCs, and EWS to people of the RSS.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that while his party-led government had brought in lateral entry to appoint select specialists and experts in some sector-specific posts as per their utility, the Modi government has made provision for it to "snatch the rights" of Dalits, tribals and backward classes.
Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government's move of recruiting public servants through lateral entry was an "attack" on Dalits, OBCs and adivasis. He accused the BJP of seeking to snatch reservations from 'bahujans'.
Meanwhile, the Centre accused the Congress of making misleading claims on the biggest tranche of lateral recruitment in bureaucracy being undertaken by it, and asserted that the move will not affect the recruitment of SC/STs in the all India services.