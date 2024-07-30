National

Amid MCD's Sealing Drive And Suspended Classes, UPSC Aspirants Worry About Bridging Gaps In Prep

Several coaching centres in both Mukherjee Nagar and Rajendra Nagar said that their new batch of classes will be delayed amid the sealing drive.

The UPSC exam coaching centre where three civil services aspirants died in flooding
The UPSC exam coaching centre where three civil services aspirants died in flooding | Photo: PTI
UPSC aspirants have been continuing their struggle to achieve their goals in the civil services examination amid the massive row over the deaths of three students at a coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar.

Meanwhile, the new batch for the aspirants -- set to begin in August first week -- is most likely to get delayed because of MCD's sealing drive against establishments operating illegally from basements in Mukherjee Nagar and Rajinder Nagar.

The bodies of three of civil aspirants were recovered from the water-filled basement of an IAS coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar.

Mukherjee Nagar, a hub of UPSC coaching centres in northwest Delhi, came under MCD's scanner on Monday in the aftermath of the Rajinder Nagar incident. The corporation is still undertaking its sealing drive to shut institutes running illegally from basements.

STUDENTS WORRIED ABOUT PREPS

Aspirants, meanwhile, are worried about their preparation for the approaching examinations.

"I am a student of Vision IAS. After the incident in Rajinder Nagar, my coaching classes are shut completely. There is uncertainty about what will happen and when our classes will resume as my Mains exams are approaching," Amit, a UPSC aspirant, told news agency PTI.

Aarti, another civil services aspirant, "Most of the institutes are completely closed here. They are neither taking offline or online classes as of now. We have no clarity when will our classes resume."

Another UPSC aspirant from Jharkhand's Deoghar said that he is planning to go home since classes are not going to be resumed offline anytime. "If they take classes in online mode then I can do that from my home, why will I pay rent here?" Kuldeep said.

While a student from Rajasthan said that he has paid a massive amount of fee for the coaching classes. "I came here to fulfil my dream of becoming an IAS officer. My parents somehow arranged the fees. Since the classes are suspended now, I don't know what to do. Institutes should at least start online classes so that we can study," the student said.

DELAY IN RESUMPTION OF CLASSES

Several coaching centres in both Mukherjee Nagar and Rajendra Nagar said that their new batch of classes will be delayed amid the sealing drive.

As per PTI reports, a representative of Drishti IAS, whose basement was sealed by the MCD, said that its new batch will be delayed beyond the scheduled date of August 9.

"At present, all the institutes here have stopped their classes because of the sealing. We cannot confirm right now when we will be able to resume classes. Our new batch starting August 9 will also be delayed, maybe by 4-5 days. As soon as the situation improves, we will restart our operations," the representative said.

"We also cannot say if online classes will be provided unless things settle down," he added.

Other than these two areas, the sealing drive has also been expanded to Preet Vihar. Officials said that they will continue in additional areas.

