Delhi: 1 Student Dead, 2 Missing After Basement Of IAS Coaching Centre Filled With Water, Rescue Ops On

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are carrying out rescue operations.

Visuals from the basement of the coaching centre |
Visuals from the basement of the coaching centre | Photo: X/@ANI
The body of a civil aspirant was recovered from the water-filled basement of an IAS coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajender Nagar. Meanwhile, search for two other missing students is still underway.

The three aspirants went missing after water filled the basement of the coaching institute. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are carrying out rescue operations.

Delhi Police said that the divers and NDRF personnel are still searching for the two missing students due to very poor visibility and a flooded basement.

The fire department in the national capital received a call about the situation at around 7 pm, prompting swift response from authorities.

Notably, the incident took place amid heavy rainfall in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). As incessant downpour lashed the national capital, leaving several parts of the city waterlogged.

Attempts to get in touch with the missing students through their mobile phone numbers have also not been successful, officials said, adding that their phones are not reachable.

The emergency forces and officials are thoroughly searching the basement of the coaching centre to find the students. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi also reached the coaching centre to take stock of the rescue operations.

Delhi Minister Atishi took to X and said that she is taking updates on the incident every minute. She noted that a magistrate has been ordered to investigate how this incident happened.

"Whoever is responsible for this incident will not be spared," the AAP minister said.

DELHI WEATHER

Parts of the national capital were lashed by heavy rainfall, leaving several areas waterlogged. Commuters were advised to take alternative routes in view of the waterlogged roads and uprooted trees in some areas of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.3 degrees Celsius, which was 1.4 notch above the season's average.

The minimum temperature settled at 28.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average, the weather office added.

Due to waterlogging near the Qutub Minar Metro station, traffic was affected on the Anuvrat Marg in both carriageways. Traffic diversions were also in effect at due to waterlogging at Chatta Rail Chowk and Nigam Bodh Ghat.

The Delhi Public Works Department reportedly received 27 complaints regarding waterlogging, while the Municipal Corporation Department received 10 complaints regarding waterlogging and five about uprooting of trees.

The humidity oscillated between 97 per cent and 72 per cent. Parts of Delhi, including central Delhi and south Delhi, were lashed by rains. Till 5.30 pm, the PUSA observatory recorded 26.5 mm of rainfall.

