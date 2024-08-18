National

Rahul Gandhi Slams UPSC Lateral Entry, Says 'Hiring Public Servants Through RSS'

The controversy surrounds the recruitment of 45 specialists to key posts in central ministries, typically held by officers of all-India services -- the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFoS) -- and Group A services, among others.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi |
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday criticised the government's decision to recruit public servants through lateral entry, calling it an "anti-national step". 

Gandhi alleged that the move would undermine the reservation system for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). He claimed that the government was "openly snatching away" their rights.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) | - PTI
UPSC Lateral Entry: 45 Posts Across Ministries | Salary, Eligibility & Application Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

The former Congress president also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "attacking the Constitution" by recruiting public servants through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) rather than the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The controversy surrounds the recruitment of 45 specialists to key posts in central ministries, typically held by officers of all-India services -- the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFoS) -- and Group A services, among others.

"Reservation of SC, ST and OBC classes is being openly snatched away by recruiting through lateral entry on important posts in various ministries of the central government," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"I have always said that the underprivileged are not represented in all the country's top posts, including the top bureaucracy. Instead of improving it, they are being pushed further away from the top posts through lateral entry," he said.

"This is a robbery of the rights of talented youth preparing for UPSC and an attack on the concept of social justice including reservation for the underprivileged," Gandhi said.

The SEBI is a vivid example of what representatives of a few corporates will do by sitting on decisive government posts, where for the first time a person from the private sector was made the chairperson, Rahul said in an apparent reference to the conflicts of interest allegations against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch.

The INDIA bloc will strongly oppose this "anti-national step" that hurts both the administrative structure and social justice, Gandhi said.

"Privatisation of the IAS is Modi's guarantee for ending reservation," he said.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) posted 45 positions on Saturday, 10 as joint secretaries and 35 as directors/deputy secretaries, to be filled through lateral entry on a contract basis. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Dilip Vengsarkar To Mentor Team At Inaugural Sixty Strikes Tournament In US
  2. KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 Schedule, Format, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
  3. Canada Vs United States Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27: When, Where To Watch CAN Vs USA Match 23
  4. PAK Vs BAN: Pakistan Allrounder Salman Ali Agha Relishing Role Of Sole Spinner In First Test
  5. Jasprit Bumrah Backs Bowlers For Leadership Roles: 'Kapil Dev, Imran Khan Won World Cups'
Football News
  1. Chelsea Vs Man City: Raheem Sterling Wants Clarity On Blues' Prospects After Being Left Out
  2. Brentford 2-1 Crystal Palace: Bees Overcome Ivan Toney Absence As Wissa Scores Winner
  3. Chelsea Vs Manchester City, English Premier League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Serie A: Thiago Motta Expects Juventus To Be Competitive Despite Transfer Need
  5. East Bengal, Mohun Bagan Super Giant Fans Unite To Protest Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open 2024 Live Streaming: Top Seeds, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  2. Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz Apologises On Social Media For Destroying Racket
  3. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek And Jannik Sinner Advance To Semifinals
  4. Cincinnati Open: Sinner Avenges Rublev Defeat To Reach Semis, Sabalenka Tees Up Swiatek Clash
  5. Marketa Vondrousova To Miss US Open With Hand Injury
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rahul Gandhi Slams UPSC Lateral Entry, Says 'Hiring Public Servants Through RSS'
  2. Rakesh Pal, DG Of Indian Coast Guard Dies Of Heart Attack In Chennai
  3. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Updates: Chief Justice-Led Bench To Hear Matter On Tuesday; CBI Grills Ex-Principal
  4. Rajasthan: Man Abducts 3-Year-Old Toddler From Streets Of Jodhpur, Rapes Her
  5. Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP Seeks Feedback For CM Face, Candidates To Be Announced Soon
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Dee Warner's Body Believed To Be Found On Husband's Michigan Property After She Went Missing In 2021 | Here's What We Know
  2. US: Indian Family Of 3 Die In Car Crash In Texas; Teen Son Survives
  3. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  4. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  5. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
World News
  1. Dee Warner's Body Believed To Be Found On Husband's Michigan Property After She Went Missing In 2021 | Here's What We Know
  2. US: Indian Family Of 3 Die In Car Crash In Texas; Teen Son Survives
  3. International Election Observers Arrive In Sri Lanka To Monitor Presidential Poll
  4. Israel-Hamas War: Angry Israelis Protest For Hostage Deal, Urge Netanyahu To 'Sign Deal Now'
  5. Bangladesh: Educational Institutions Reopen After A Month Of Closure
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Kills Cyclist Near Ashram Area, Accused Detained
  2. Uniform Civil Code 'Unacceptable', 'Discriminatory': All India Muslim Personal Law Board Rejects UCC
  3. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Female Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient, Attendants At Mumbai Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 18, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know