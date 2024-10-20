UPSC Postpones Engineering Services Exam 2025 Due To Changes In Railways Recruitment

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) for 2025 in light of significant changes to the recruitment process for Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) officers. This decision was made following the government’s introduction of a new recruitment scheme that will involve selecting IRMS officers through both the Civil Services Examination (CSE) and the ESE. According to the UPSC, the postponement is intended to provide aspirants with sufficient time to adjust to these changes and prepare adequately for the upcoming examination.