'Why Is NTA Chief Untouched?': Congress Takes Fresh Jibe At Modi Govt As UPSC Chairman Quits

Congress on Saturday launched a fresh attack at the Centre after UPSC chairman Manoj Soni resigned nearly five years before his tenure's completion citing 'personal reasons', asking why has the NTA chairman not be touched yet.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought in one of his "favourite 'academics' from Gujarat" as a UPSC member in 2017 and then made him Chairman in 2023 with a six-year tenure.
Ramesh said that for whatever reasons Soni resigned five years before the end of his tenure, it is clear that he had to be "nudged out" given the controversy UPSC is involved in.
Soni's resignation comes in the backdrop of the controversy surrounding 2023 batch IAS officer Puja Khedkar who has been accused of allegedly faking her identity to avail more attempts for the Civil Services examination. Allegations of producing forged disability certificates for passing the exam have also been levelled against Puja.
In his post on X, Ramesh said, "The sanctity, character, autonomy, and professionalism of all Constitutional bodies have been badly damaged since 2014. But at times even the self-anointed non-biological PM is forced to say enough in enough."
"Mr. Modi brought in one of his favourite 'academics' from Gujarat as a UPSC member in 2017 and made him Chairman in 2023 with a six year term. But this so-called distinguished gentleman has now resigned five years before the expiry of his term," he added.
The grand old party's leader further said, "Many more such characters have populated the system. Why is the Chairman of the NTA untouched so far, for example?"
The question over NTA, then again, comes in the backdrop of the alleged irregularities in the NEET UG 2024 examination, which was conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 5.
Meanwhile, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge also alleged that the BJP-RSS is systematically indulging in an institutional takeover of the India's constitutional bodies, and so damaging their reputation, integrity and autonomy.
"The multiple scandals that have plagued the UPSC is a cause of national concern. PM Modi and his Minister of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions must come clean. Numerous cases of unqualified individuals faking caste and medical certificates seemed to have duped a 'foolproof' system," Kharge said in a post on X.
This is a direct insult to the dreams of several lakhs of aspirants, including SC, ST, OBC, EWS candidates who work hard, burning midnight oil in preparing for the Civil Services Examinations, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said.
"It is disconcerting how the UPSC Chairperson has resigned prematurely, five years before his term ends. Why was his resignation kept secret for a month? Is there any connection between the numerous scandals and the resignation?" Kharge asked.
"This 'blue-eyed-gem' of Modi ji was brought in from Gujarat and promoted to being the Chairperson of UPSC " he said.
Kharge said that the matter needs to be extensively investigated at the highest level so that such cases of fraudulent malpractices in UPSC admissions don't happen in the future.
Official sources on Saturday said that Soni's resignation was in no way connected to controversies and allegations surrounding the UPSC after probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar's issue came to the light.
Notably, the 59-year-old eminent educationist, Manoj Soni, took over as a member of the Commission on June 28, 2017. He took oath as the UPSC chairman on May 16, 2023 and his term was to end on May 15, 2029.
Sources, according to news agency PTI, said that Soni was not keen on taking over as the chairman of the UPSC and had requested to be relieved, however, his request was not accepted at the time.
They said Soni has now desired to devote more time to "socio-religious activities".