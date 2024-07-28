National

Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths News LIVE: RAF Deployed Amid Protest Over 3 IAS Aspirants’ Death; Institute’s Owner Detained

Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths News LIVE: The basement of IAS coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar gets flooded on Saturday leading to the deaths of three students. Delhi's Mayor has directed MCD officials to take strict action against similar coaching centres who are violating building bye-laws.

O
Outlook Web Desk
28 July 2024
28 July 2024
Delhi coaching centre flooded killing 3 PTI
Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths News LIVE: Students hold protest in Old Rajinder Nagar after three IAS aspirants die in the flooded basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle on Saturday. Delhi Police has detained the director and the Coordinator of the concerned coaching centre. The preliminary reports suggested that the rainwater gushed down the basement of the coaching centre where the library was located. The students inside did not get time to escape as the water reached 7-12 feet from the ground.
LIVE UPDATES

Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: Delhi BJP President Blames AAP For Negligence

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva speaking to PTI on the matter said, "This is not an incident but a murder. Students come to Delhi to make their future, but they have become a victim of corruption. Nobody is answering how library was established in the basement. There was an incident in Mukherjee Nagar, the Delhi govt had launched the investigation. What has happened to the investigation? Delhi Minister (Atishi) has still not reached the spot. The locals were asking for cleaning of drainage. Whoever is responsible should be punished. What is the fault of students?"

Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: Swati Maliwal Visits Spot, Calls It 'Murder'

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal visited the coaching centre spot where protests were being held on Sunday and spoke to the reporters.

Maliwal said, “This isn’t a natural disaster. It’s a murder. FIR should be registered and strict actions should be taken against those who are involved in this. Rs 1 crore compensation should be given to the families of the students who lost their lives. Delhi government Ministers conduct press conferences in AC rooms. Delhi Mayor earlier asked people to enjoy the monsoon. Is this enjoyment? There is anger among students. They have been sitting here since last night but no one yet came to meet them."

Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: RAF Deployed In Old Rajinder Nagar Around The Spot

There is a heavy police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployment at the spot where three students lost their lives after flooding in the basement.

Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: Police Identify Victims Of Flooding

Over 30 students were trapped inside the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar and most of them were able to escape after rainwater gushed inside.

The three students who drowned and died have been identified as Shreya Yadav, native of Ambedkar Nagar district of UP, Tanya Soni, whose permanent address is Telangana and Nivin Dalwin, a resident of Kerala's Ernakulam.

Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: Owner, Coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle Detained

The owner and coordiantor of an IAS Coaching Centre in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar have been arrested by police officials. 

DCP Central M Harshavardhan told ANI, "Case registered under sections 105, 106 (1), 115 (2), 290 and 35 of BNS. This case is against the coaching institute and the management of the building and those who were responsible for the maintenance of the drain of that place...so far we have detained the owner and coordinator of that coaching centre...further investigation underway."

Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: Protesting Students Alleges 'Infrastructural Negligence', Demands Justice

A protesting student alleges 'infrastructural negligence' and demands justice, she told PTI, "I am here till last night. The incident has happened due to the negligence of the administration. Water was overflowing. It entered the library, there was 12-feet water. As a result, students could not get out. It is a common problem (infrastructure) here. All the institutes have infrastructural negligence. Many dreams have shattered. I urge the students to join the protest. Anybody who empathise with us, should protest with us so that justice is served. It will kill our souls. It is onus of the government to ensure justice. It is a societal loss."

Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: Mayor Directs Strict Action Against Similar Buildings

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi directed the MCD Commissioner that all such coaching centres across Delhi which are under the jurisdiction of MCD and running commercial activities in basements which are in violation of building bye-laws and are not as per norms, strict action should be taken against them immediately.

She said that an immediate enquiry to be conducted to identify if any officers of MCD are responsible for this tragedy. If any official is found guilty, strongest possible action be taken against them.

Delhi Coaching Centre Flood LIVE Updates: Preliminary Investigation Suggests Furniture Obstructed Rescue

Preliminary investigation suggests that the basement housed a library where several students were present. Water suddenly started flooding the basement. Ropes were used to evacuate the trapped students, the officials said.

The furniture in the coaching centre started floating when it was flooded and this created obstruction in the rescue operation, a police officer said.

Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: 3 IAS Aspirants Couldn't Escape

The bodies of two female students and a male student were retrieved from the site during the rescue operation by the NDRF, local police and fire department, the official said.

The authorities did not reveal the identities of the deceased.

Delhi Coaching Centre Flood LIVE: Fire Dept Receives Call About Flooding On Saturday

Delhi Fire Department received a call about waterlogging from Rau's IAS Study Circle at around 7 pm on Saturday about the basement of the coaching institute being flooded.

A fire department official said that a total of five tenders were rushed to the site. The basement was full of water when they arrived.

Delhi Coaching Centre Flood LIVE: 3 IAS Aspirants Die in Flooded Basement

Three civil services aspirants have died after the basement of a building housing a coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area.

