Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths News LIVE: RAF Deployed Amid Protest Over 3 IAS Aspirants’ Death; Institute’s Owner Detained

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva speaking to PTI on the matter said, "This is not an incident but a murder. Students come to Delhi to make their future, but they have become a victim of corruption. Nobody is answering how library was established in the basement. There was an incident in Mukherjee Nagar, the Delhi govt had launched the investigation. What has happened to the investigation? Delhi Minister (Atishi) has still not reached the spot. The locals were asking for cleaning of drainage. Whoever is responsible should be punished. What is the fault of students?"