Delhi HC Extends Protection From Arrest To Former IAS Officer Puja Khedkar In UPSC Fraud Case

The Delhi high court on Thursday extended interim protection from arrest granted to former probationary Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar in the case registered against her for fraud in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination attempts.
Khedkar has been accused of fraudulently securiting UPSC examination attempts beyond the permissible limit by faking her identity till September 5.
Puja Khedkar, the former Maharashtra-cadre 2023 batch IAS trainee officer who was stripped of her role for allegedly misusing her powers, on Wednesday challenged her disqualification, saying the UPSC has no power to act against her.
In a response filed before the Delhi High Court on the UPSC's charges against her, Puja Khedkar argued that once selected and appointed as a probationer, the UPSC ceases power to disqualify her candidature.
The UPSC on July 31 announced the cancellation of the provisional candidature of controversial trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar. The UPSC also said it is permanently debarring Puja Khedkar from all future exams and selections.
"Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cancels the provisional candidature of Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate of the Civil Services Examination-2022 (CSE-2022) and permanently debars her from all future exams and selections," UPSC said.
The 2023-batch Maharashtra cadre IAS officer hit headlines earlier this month over her demands for a separate cabin and staff which led to her transfer from Pune to Washim.
Earlier this month, Puja Khedkar challenged the cancellation of her candidature before the Delhi High Court, saying the order by UPSC has not been provided to her.
Senior Advocate Indira Jaising, representing Puja Khedkar, referred to a press release in the proceedings and stated "that the unusual aspect of the case is that the order cancelling Puja Khedkar's candidature has not been provided to her yet."