National

Delhi HC Extends Protection From Arrest To Former IAS Officer Puja Khedkar In UPSC Fraud Case

Controversial former IAS officer Puja Khedkar has been accused of fraudulently securiting UPSC examination attempts beyond the permissible limit by faking her identity till September 5.

Controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar BAIL
Controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar Photo: X/@itsSBG00 |
info_icon

The Delhi high court on Thursday extended interim protection from arrest granted to former probationary Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar in the case registered against her for fraud in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination attempts.

Khedkar has been accused of fraudulently securiting UPSC examination attempts beyond the permissible limit by faking her identity till September 5.

ALSO READ | Puja Khedkar Challenges Cancellation Of Candidature, Says UPSC Didn't Give Her Order

Puja Khedkar, the former Maharashtra-cadre 2023 batch IAS trainee officer who was stripped of her role for allegedly misusing her powers, on Wednesday challenged her disqualification, saying the UPSC has no power to act against her.

In a response filed before the Delhi High Court on the UPSC's charges against her, Puja Khedkar argued that once selected and appointed as a probationer, the UPSC ceases power to disqualify her candidature.

The UPSC on July 31 announced the cancellation of the provisional candidature of controversial trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar. The UPSC also said it is permanently debarring Puja Khedkar from all future exams and selections.

"Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cancels the provisional candidature of Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate of the Civil Services Examination-2022 (CSE-2022) and permanently debars her from all future exams and selections," UPSC said.

ALSO READ | Puja Khedkar Row: 'Non-Creamy' OBC Quota IAS Officer's Father Declared Rs 40 Cr Of Assets To Fight LS Polls

The 2023-batch Maharashtra cadre IAS officer hit headlines earlier this month over her demands for a separate cabin and staff which led to her transfer from Pune to Washim.

Earlier this month, Puja Khedkar challenged the cancellation of her candidature before the Delhi High Court, saying the order by UPSC has not been provided to her.

Senior Advocate Indira Jaising, representing Puja Khedkar, referred to a press release in the proceedings and stated "that the unusual aspect of the case is that the order cancelling Puja Khedkar's candidature has not been provided to her yet."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Jacob Oram: Former All-Rounder Appointed New Zealand Bowling Coach Ahead Of India Series
  2. Radha Yadav Rescued By NDRF Amid Gujarat Rains, India Cricketer Shares Harrowing Experience
  3. West Indies' Shannon Gabriel Announces Retirement From International Cricket
  4. Karun Nair Not Looking Far Into Future, Focuses On Career Relaunch After Struggles
  5. IPL 2025: KL Rahul's Future At LSG Remains Uncertain, Sanjiv Goenka Praises Him as 'Integral'
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi Ankle Injury Update: The Copa America Star Is Back, Training With Inter Miami
  2. UEFA Champions League: Arch-Rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade Secure Spots - Check Seedings
  3. Juan Izquierdo: Fans Pay Respect To Uruguayan Defender - In Pics
  4. Newcastle Vs Nottingham, EFL Cup: The Magpies Advance With Shootout Win - Check Third Round Draw
  5. EFL Cup: AFC Wimbledon Rewarded With Newcastle Tie After Stunning Ipswich
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Balaji, Bhambri Move To Men's Doubles Second Round With Respective Partners
  2. US Open: Sabalenka Dispatches Bronzetti To March Into Third Round
  3. US Open, Day 2 Men's Singles Wrap: Alcaraz Reaches Second Round; Sinner Dominates The Court - In Pics
  4. US Open, Day 2 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Marches Into The Second Round In Style; Swiatek Wins - In Pics
  5. US Open: Alcaraz Blocking Out Nadal Grand Slam Record After Tu Victory
Hockey News
  1. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  2. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  3. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  4. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  5. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Today LIVE: IAF, Army Called In Flooded Gujarat; Delhiites Wade Through Waterlogged Roads
  2. Delhi HC Extends Protection From Arrest To Former IAS Officer Puja Khedkar In UPSC Fraud Case
  3. Uttarakhand: Girls Film Video Of Men In Cars Chasing Them On Haldwani Street; 4 Held | Viral Video
  4. Khushbu Sundar Opens Up On Father's Abuse Amid Malayalam Cinema's #MeToo Moment
  5. Delhi High Court Refuses To Set Aside Sexual Harassment Case Against Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  2. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  3. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  4. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  5. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
US News
  1. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
  2. Food Labels You Must Know Before Buying Any Product
  3. All Major Food Recalls You Need To Know About Right Now
  4. Where Are The Atlantic Hurricanes? Experts Puzzled By Lack Of Storms
  5. Disney Faces Backlash For Denying DAS Passes To Disabled Child | What Is Disney DAS Pass?
World News
  1. Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In Parts Of India
  2. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
  3. Key Aide Of Hardeep Singh Nijjar Warned Of 'Threat To Life' By Canadian Police, Claims Panun
  4. Typhoon Shanshan Brings Torrential Rain And Strong Winds As It Makes Landfall In Japan
  5. Russia Bans 92 More Americans From Country, Cites 'Biden Administration's Russophobic Course'
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Today LIVE: IAF, Army Called In Flooded Gujarat; Delhiites Wade Through Waterlogged Roads
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign