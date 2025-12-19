30 Years Of Irreverence

The first issue made a splash. It carried the ‘first-ever opinion poll in Kashmir’. Bold. Brave. As confident as editor-in-chief Vinod Mehta himself, who believed this venture would succeed. In a special issue remembering the iconic AB-10 building—home to Outlook from near-infancy to its 29th birthday—journalist Sunil Mehra writes, “Vinod set the cat among the pigeons with that controversial Kashmir poll story: an overwhelming Kashmiri majority did not want to be a part of the Indian Union. They voted for Azadi. We used that as a headline on our cover. We were not dubbed seditionists or anti-nationals (this was 1994, remember?)”