All It Takes: The Outlook Story

And we grew. On the strength of our work. We built our reputations, consolidated them. Outlook became the launching pad for so many of us: Sagarika went into television; thence back to print, and finally to the Rajya Sabha, Tarun Tejpal went on to make Tehelka of the right kind (later, tragically of the wrong kind), Aniruddha Bahal went on to found Cobra Post which did some explosive investigative journalism, Pritha Sen went on to the NGO circuit before finding her place in the sun as celeb chef, food historian; yours truly went on to do his own long running TV show, become a dastango…After all, I was a story teller!