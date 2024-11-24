The twinkle-eyed Peter Pan, ambisexual, gender fluid in the most endearing ways, brought his quintessential fey quality to his design. “I make gorgeous lehengas because I want to wear one,” he said! The whimsy gave it flight, the genius rendered it incandescent, exceptional, memorable. In his swirling 50-metre Meghdoot muslins , his jewel-toned signature roses, lotuses, peacocks embroidered, printed, embossed, highlighted in gold, silver, emerald, midnight blues on silk and velvet; what you saw was a love letter, a paean to his beloved Kashmir: his playground, his muse, the land of his birth.