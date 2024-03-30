The battle of the captains is expected to be an engrossing one. The 24-year-old Shubman Gill has had a relatively quiet beginning to IPL 2024, after his masterly display with the bat over the past two seasons for Gujarat Titans. The 'Prince' can put any opposition under pressure early with his fluent strokeplay, and he has done that to Australia and Pat Cummins in the past as well, in the Test arena especially.