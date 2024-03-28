SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad

The match number eight between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians of the Indian Premier League 2024 saw multiple records broken after a flurry of boundaries from both sides. Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored a mammoth 277/3 in 20 overs which Mumbai Indians failed to chase after they managed only 246 runs on the board. (As It Happened | Scorecard | Full Coverage)
Travis Head provided a solid start and made an 18-ball half-century, which was the fastest for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL history. Coming to bat at no. 3, Abhishek Sharma broke that record just a few minutes later and smashed a 16-ball fifty. After that, Heinrich Klaasen displayed some brilliant power-hitting and made 80 not out off 34 balls to take the team's total to 277 runs, which is the highest for any team in the IPL. He hit seven 6s and four 4s in his unbeaten inning.
The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians started with positive intent and smashed 138 runs after 10 overs and it looked possible since Tilak Verma was already unbeaten after scoring a 24-ball half-century.
Mumbai Indians could only manage 246 runs after 20 overs and lost the match by 31 runs. It is their second consecutive loss of the season. The young left-arm pacer Kwena Maphaka, who made his IPL debut leaked 66 runs in four overs. Another South African, Gerald Coetzee also went for 57 runs but took the important wicket of Travis Head.
Records Broken In SRH vs MI, Match 8 of IPL 2024
The game saw the highest aggregate of runs in any T20 game. 523 runs were made from both the teams combined which is the highest for any T20 match in any league. This match broke the previous record of 517 runs made in a T20I match between South Africa and West Indies in Centurion back in March 2023.
523 runs is the highest number of runs made in an IPL match as well. The previous aggregate score was 469 runs which came in 2010 in the match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's 277 runs in the first innings is also the highest by any team in an IPL match. The previous record was against the name of Royal Challengers Bengaluru when Chris Gayle played that 173-run inning back in 2013 against Pune Warriors India to take the team to a massive total.
The game witnessed 38 sixes which is the highest for any T20 match. 37 Sixes were hit two times before once in a match between Balkh Legends and Kabul Zwanan in the Afghanistan Premier League and the other during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in 2019. The record for the highest number of sixes in an IPL match was also broken, previously which was 33 sixes.
246 runs were scored by Mumbai Indians while chasing and that is their new highest total in IPL history. Their previous best was 235 runs against the same team which came in 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
While chasing the target, Mumbai Indians smashed 20 sixes in their innings which is second-highest for any team in the IPL inning. Royal Challengers Bengaluru had hit 21 sixes against Pune Warriors India back in 2013.