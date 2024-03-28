SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad

Travis Head provided a solid start and made an 18-ball half-century, which was the fastest for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL history. Coming to bat at no. 3, Abhishek Sharma broke that record just a few minutes later and smashed a 16-ball fifty. After that, Heinrich Klaasen displayed some brilliant power-hitting and made 80 not out off 34 balls to take the team's total to 277 runs, which is the highest for any team in the IPL. He hit seven 6s and four 4s in his unbeaten inning.