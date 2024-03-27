SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024, Match 8 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians Win The Toss, Opt To Bowl In Hyderabad

Welcome to the live coverage of match 8 of the Indian Premier League 2024 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. SRH were out for large parts of the game against KKR and then were so close of clinching it and then threw it away. Same story was scripted between GT and MI as the latter lost command of the game and in the end, ended up on the losing side. Tonight, one would walk away with a win and the other could still remain winless. Who would it be? Let's wait and watch. Get all the live coverage of SRH vs MI, right here. (Scorecard | Streaming)