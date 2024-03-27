SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024, Match 8 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians Win The Toss, Opt To Bowl In Hyderabad

Momentous Occasion For Rohit Sharma
Pat Cummins | SRH Captain
Looks like a good wicket. Not too upset. It's a tough tournament, the crowd and conditions will help. A couple of changes. Head comes in for Jansen.
Hardik Pandya | MI Skipper
We are going to bowl first. Looks like a good track, we were solid in the last game. Didn't plan properly, that cost us the game. 13 games to go, we need to keep doing the right things. We are positive and looking forward to the challenge. Just trying to spend time with all the players. Getting to know them better. One change, Luke misses out.
Toss - Mumbai Indians Win
MI skipper Hardik Pandya wins the toss and elects to bowl first against SRH in match 8 of the IPL 2024 encounter.
Pitch, Ground Dimensions
"First game of the season in Hyderabad. Leg-side is 66 metres, off-side is 63 metres, 76 metres straight down the ground. Looks like a great batting track, this one's void of grass. The best time to bat is against the new ball. As the ball loses shine, the bowlers who use variations and bowl slower ones will get purchase from the wicket. Teams need to capitalize in the first 5-10 overs while batting. There's going to be something in it for the fast bowlers in the beginning, something in it for the spinners throughout. Bowlers who hit the deck will enjoy bowling here. A bat first wicket," says Brian Lara.
Gerald Coetzee Speaking To The Broadcasters
Really enjoyed it (first game), had a great time. It (experience of playing in the World Cup) helped me in understanding the conditions better, got a good grasp of the conditions. He (Bumrah) is such a great quality bowler, like to learn a lot of things from him. He's experienced, probably one of the best in the world. Will take the confidence from that (Gujarat) game, but you also know every game, every ball is a new ball. So you appreciate that, but you move forward and start on a new page.
Hardik Pandya To Get Booed In Mumbai?
With former skipper Hardik Pandya getting a hostile reception on his return to Gujarat Titans, former India player Manoj Tiwary reckons he will receive the same at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
"You have to see how Hardik gets welcomed in Mumbai because I think he is going to get booed a bit louder here… Because as a fan, a Mumbai fan or a Rohit Sharma fan, nobody expected that captaincy will be given to Hardik,” Tiwary was quoted as saying by PTI.
Pre-match Thoughts
"I think IPL is always...teams that have done well...you got to make your home a fortress. We've got some experienced (players) in our team that have played a lot here. So we'll use that experience. It's really important to win at home" - Pat Cummins, SRH captain.
Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Travis Head, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Nitish Reddy.
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya(c), Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Naman Dhir, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians, Live Blog, IPL 2024
Welcome to the live coverage of match 8 of the Indian Premier League 2024 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. SRH were out for large parts of the game against KKR and then were so close of clinching it and then threw it away. Same story was scripted between GT and MI as the latter lost command of the game and in the end, ended up on the losing side. Tonight, one would walk away with a win and the other could still remain winless. Who would it be? Let's wait and watch. Get all the live coverage of SRH vs MI, right here. (Scorecard | Streaming)