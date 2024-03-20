Cricket

IPL 2024: GT Rope In Warrier For Shami, MI Get Maphaka As Injured Madushanka's Replacement

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will clash with each other in their first match of this year's IPL edition on Sunday, 24 March 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Advertisement

J
Jagdish Yadav
March 20, 2024
March 20, 2024
       
Photo%3A%20X%2F%20%40mipaltan
The 17-year-old Kwena Maphaka took 21 wickets for South Africa in the U-19 WC 2024 which is highest by a fast bowler in the tournament. Photo: X/ @mipaltan
info_icon

Gujarat Giants have roped in uncapped Indian pacer Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for the veteran Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami who is recovering from the surgery in his right heel. (More Cricket News)

The Sri Lankan left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka was also ruled out of the entire tournament due to an injury. He was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 4.6 crores in the mini auction last year in December.

MI have added young South African pacer Kwena Maphaka as his replacement. He will join MI for his base price of INR 50 lakh.

Maphaka attracted many eyes in the recently concluded Under-19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa where he was also named the Player of the Tournament. His raw pace and accurate length have gained him comparisons with the likes of Makhaya Ntini and Kagiso Rabada. MI's head coach Mark Boucher will give his compatriot a place in the playing XI when the situation demands.

Advertisement

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been out of action since his horrific car accident in December 2022. - BCCI
IPL 2024: BCCI Deems Rishabh Pant Fit To Play; Mohammed Shami Ruled Out

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Sandeep Warrier has so far played five IPL matches and will join Gujarat Titans for his base price of INR 50 Lakh. Shami's absence will definitely affect the Titans' bowling unit but Warrier along with Kartik Tyagi, Joshua Little and Spencer Johnson will provide a young pace brigade to the Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will clash with each other in their first match of this year's IPL edition on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement