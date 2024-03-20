Gujarat Giants have roped in uncapped Indian pacer Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for the veteran Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami who is recovering from the surgery in his right heel. (More Cricket News)
The Sri Lankan left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka was also ruled out of the entire tournament due to an injury. He was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 4.6 crores in the mini auction last year in December.
MI have added young South African pacer Kwena Maphaka as his replacement. He will join MI for his base price of INR 50 lakh.
Maphaka attracted many eyes in the recently concluded Under-19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa where he was also named the Player of the Tournament. His raw pace and accurate length have gained him comparisons with the likes of Makhaya Ntini and Kagiso Rabada. MI's head coach Mark Boucher will give his compatriot a place in the playing XI when the situation demands.
Sandeep Warrier has so far played five IPL matches and will join Gujarat Titans for his base price of INR 50 Lakh. Shami's absence will definitely affect the Titans' bowling unit but Warrier along with Kartik Tyagi, Joshua Little and Spencer Johnson will provide a young pace brigade to the Gujarat Titans.
Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will clash with each other in their first match of this year's IPL edition on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.