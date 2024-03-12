In heartening news for cricket lovers all over the world, swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is now officially cleared to return to professional action. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has deemed Pant fit to play as a wicketkeeper-batter in the forthcoming Indian Premier League 2024 season, over a year after he suffered severe injuries in a life-threatening car crash. (More Cricket News)
Pant, who will lead Delhi Capitals, has gone through extensive rehabilitation and is expected to play the dual keeper-batter role in IPL 2024, which commences on March 22.
"After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming IPL 2024," a BCCI statement on Tuesday (March 12, 2024) read.
Pant has been working on his fitness at the National Cricket Academy since the harrowing incident, and was present at the Capitals table during the IPL mini auction last December. The accident had left Pant with a severe right knee injury that required a ligament reconstruction surgery, in addition to a fractured wrist and ankle. But he has done well to bounce back.
Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans frontline seamer Mohammed Shami has expectedly been ruled out the entire IPL season. Shami has been out of action since the World Cup final last year, and is recovering from an ankle surgery. The India pacer is not likely to be back in action before September.
"The fast bowler successfully underwent surgery on February 26th, 2024, for his right heel problem. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and is ruled out of the upcoming IPL 2024," the BCCI release stated.
Another India seam bowler Prasidh Krishna, who represents Rajasthan Royals, has been ruled out of the IPL. Krishna is also being monitored by the BCCI medical team.
"The fast bowler underwent surgery on February 23rd, 2024, on his left proximal quadriceps tendon. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and will resume rehab at the NCA soon. He will not be able to take part in the upcoming IPL 2024," the BCCI said.