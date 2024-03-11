Cricket

Mohammed Shami Likely To Make Comeback During India Vs Bangladesh Series - Jay Shah

Jay Shah also gave an update on Rishabh Pant, who is set to make his much-awaited comeback in the Indian Premier League. Pant has been out of action since a horrific car accident in December 2022

P
PTI
March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
       
FIle
Mohammed Shami last played for India in the ODI World Cup where he was their standout performer. India will host Bangladesh for two Tests and three T20 Internationals in September. Photo: FIle
info_icon

India's premier pacer Mohammed Shami, who is recuperating from an ankle surgery, is expected to make his comeback with the home Test series against Bangladesh later this year, BCCI secretary Jay Shah told PTI. (More Cricket News)

Shami missed the five-match Test series against England and will also sit out of the IPL after having undergone surgery for Achilles tendon last month.

Shami last played for India in the ODI World Cup where he was their standout performer. India will host Bangladesh for two Tests and three T20 Internationals in September.

File photo of India seamer Mohammed Shami. - X/Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami To Join BJP? Pacer Approached For Lok Sabha Polls - Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Shami surgery is done, he is back in India. Shami's return is likely for the home series against Bangladesh. KL Rahul needed an injection, he has started rehab and is at the NCA," said Shah while talking to media in Dharamsala.

Rahul missed the last four Tests of the England series after complaining of pain in his right quadriceps. He is expected to turn up for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, having undergone treatment in London.

Rishabh Pant on track for IPL comeback

The BCCI secretary also gave an update on Rishabh Pant, who is set to make his much-awaited comeback in the IPL. Pant has been out of action since a horrific car accident in December 2022.

File photo of Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant keeping wickets in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League. - BCCI
Rishabh Pant To Play As Batter In Delhi Capitals' First 7 IPL 2024 Games: Co-Owner Parth Jindal

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"He is batting well, he is keeping well. We will declare him fit very soon. If he can play the T20 World Cup for us, that will be a big thing for us. He is a big asset for us.

"If he can keep, he can play the World Cup. Let's see how he does in the IPL," said Shah.

The accident had left Pant with a severe right knee injury that required a ligament reconstruction surgery besides a fractured wrist and ankle. But he has done well to bounce back.

His IPL franchise Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting has already stated that he would be participating in the league.

IPL can't accept foreign investment

Asked about the potential of foreign investment in the IPL, Shah said that is not possible considering the BCCI is a society and not a company.

"BCCI is a society and nobody can invest in it," Shah asserted.

It had been reported last year that Saudi Arabia was eyeing multi billion dollar investment in the IPL.

MS Dhoni (left) with Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians during an IPL match. - BCCI
IPL 2025: I Want To See Rohit Play For CSK In The Near Future, Says Ambati Rayudu

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In India, a registered society cannot accept foreign investment without the approval of the central government and the Reserve Bank of India.

Tags

Cricket

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement