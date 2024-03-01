Ever since reports and videos trickled in of Rishabh Pant gearing up for Indian Premier League 2024, cricket lovers have been waiting with bated breath for updates on the wicketkeeper-batter's fitness status and when they are likely to see him in action. The announcement that he will lead the Delhi Capitals for the upcoming season has added to the anticipation. (More Cricket News)
Well, the good news is that Pant is set to take the field right from the beginning of Delhi Capitals' campaign. Though he will not keep wickets initially, Pant will captain DC and play as a batter for the first seven games of IPL 2024.
"Rishabh is batting. He's running. He has started his wicketkeeping. He is likely to be fully fit for the IPL," the franchise's co-owner Parth Jindal was quoted as saying in an ESPNcricinfo report. "I am expecting Rishabh to play IPL and he will lead from match one. First seven games we are going to play him only as a batter and depending on how his body reacts, we will take a call for the rest of the IPL," Jindal added.
ALSO READ: Pant Opens Up On Horrific Car Accident
Pant has taken rapid strides towards regaining full fitness after his tragic car accident in December 2022. After recuperating over the past year, the 26-year-old from Roorkee is now back to playing the sport. He recently posted a video on social media of him keeping and batting in the nets without any apparent discomfort.
The aggressive batter had told his doctors that he would truncate his recovery period by at least six months, and played practice matches in Bengaluru last week, which were organised by the National Cricket Academy.