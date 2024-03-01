"Rishabh is batting. He's running. He has started his wicketkeeping. He is likely to be fully fit for the IPL," the franchise's co-owner Parth Jindal was quoted as saying in an ESPNcricinfo report. "I am expecting Rishabh to play IPL and he will lead from match one. First seven games we are going to play him only as a batter and depending on how his body reacts, we will take a call for the rest of the IPL," Jindal added.

ALSO READ: Pant Opens Up On Horrific Car Accident

Pant has taken rapid strides towards regaining full fitness after his tragic car accident in December 2022. After recuperating over the past year, the 26-year-old from Roorkee is now back to playing the sport. He recently posted a video on social media of him keeping and batting in the nets without any apparent discomfort.