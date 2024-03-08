India's frontline seamer Mohammed Shami may currently be out of action from the cricket field, but he could well be seen in the field of politics soon. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reportedly reached out to Shami with a proposal to join their party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. (More Cricket News)

The ruling party is considering nominating Shami from the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal in the general polls, according to an India Today report. The India star, who plays for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, is yet to make a decision as per the report.