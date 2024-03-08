India's frontline seamer Mohammed Shami may currently be out of action from the cricket field, but he could well be seen in the field of politics soon. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reportedly reached out to Shami with a proposal to join their party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. (More Cricket News)
The ruling party is considering nominating Shami from the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal in the general polls, according to an India Today report. The India star, who plays for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, is yet to make a decision as per the report.
Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had wished Shami a speedy recovery following a surgery on his left achilles tendon. Modi posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter): "Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health, @MdShami11! I'm confident you'll overcome this injury with the courage that is so integral to you."
Shami had replied with gratitude, with a message that read: "It was such a wonderful surprise to receive a personal note from Prime Minister Narendra Modi sir wishing me a speedy recovery. His kindness and thoughtfulness truly mean a lot to me. Thank you so much Modi sir, for your well wishes and support during this time."
The Prime Minister had earlier hugged Shami and lauded his efforts after India lost the 2023 ODI World Cup final to Australia. Shami had spoken about how Modi's words of encouragement mean a lot to him.
Meanwhile, the ankle injury and subsequent surgery have ruled Shami out of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024 season and possibly also the ICC T20 World Cup in June.