Mohammed Shami's Achilles: Star Bowler To All But Certain To Miss Indian Premier League 2024 After Operation

India's ace bowler Mohammed Shami on Monday underwent a successful surgery on his heel that needed to be looked as the Achilles tendon needed to be repaired. The cricketer said that he will bid his time to regain full fitness and return to the field to play cricket again. (More Cricket News)
Shami shared the images from the treatment table on his social media accounts, sharing an update of his injury and recovery process to his fans and informed that he has undergone a successful operation in the UK.
“Just had a successful heel operation on my Achilles tendon. Recovery is going to take some time but looking forward to getting back on my feet,” Shami said in his post on X, formerly Twitter.
Shami, 33, was injured during the ODI World Cup last year and has not played any competitive cricket since the final defeat to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19.
He would go on to miss T20I home series against the Aussies and the South African tour. Prior to the squad announcement for the England series, BCCI said that Shami will miss the entirety of the tour and will go undergo surgery in the United Kingdom.
Shami was expected to recover in time for the five-match Test series against the Ben Stokes-led side but it turned out that the pacer's injury was more serious than it was earlier thought of.
Moreover, Shami will also miss the whole of the Indian Premier League 2024 due to his injury. Shami had a greater role to play for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2022 and 2023 season for the franchise.
Shami, who was recently conferred with the Arjuna Award, has 229 Test, 195 ODI and 24 T20 wickets in his decade-long career.