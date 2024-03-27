Cricket

IPL 2024, SRH Vs MI: Hyderabad Score 277/3 To Break RCB's Record Of Highest Total

For Mumbai Indians, nothing worked as all bowlers were taken to the cleaners with only Jasprit Bumrah returning with an economy in single digit.

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
AP
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen, left, fist bumps with Aiden Markram during their match against Mumbai Indians, Photo: AP
Records tumbled at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday as Sunrisers Hyderabad scored a mammoth 277/3 against Mumbai Indians to surpass the highest-ever inning total in the Indian Premier League history. (Match Blog | More Cricket News)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 263/5 against Pune Warriors India in the IPL 2013 was the record for the highest total in the tournament till date. Chris Gayle had scored 175 not out in that game.

For SRH, opener Travis Head set the tone with a half century of just 18 deliveries, fastest ever for the franchise. However, Abhishek Sharma soon broke this record as the left hander raced to his fifty in only 16 balls. Heinrich Klaasen then gave the final flourish with his second consecutive half century of this season.

Head smashed 62 off 24 balls with nine fours and three sixes while Sharma amassed 63 runs off just 23 balls hitting seven sixes and three fours. Klaasen finished with an unbeaten 34-ball 80 with his blitz consisting of seven sixes and four fours.

Aiden Markram remained not out alongside Klaasen with a 28-ball 42. The duo shared a 116-run unbeaten stand for the fourth wicket taking SRH to the record score.

For Mumbai Indians, nothing worked as all bowlers were taken to the cleaners with only Jasprit Bumrah returning with an economy in single digit. The Hardik Pandya-led side could never make a comeback in the game after Travis Head began his onslaught.

Player of the tournament in the Under-19 World Cup Kwena Maphaka leaked 66 runs in his four-over spell becoming the bowler with the worst figures in his debut match. Gerald Coetzee gave away 57 runs while Hardik Pandya gave 46 with both of them taking one wicket each. Leg spinner Piyush Chawla was the other bowler who took a wicket.

