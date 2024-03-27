IPL 2024: Travis Head Hits Fastest 50 For SRH, Abhishek Sharma Breaks Record Minutes Later

Head and Sharma both took the Mumbai Indians' bowling unit by storm as the Hyderabad franchise touched the 100-run mark at the end of the seventh over and then raced to 150 in just 10.2 overs. SRH ended up with 277/3, the highest total in IPL history, to leave Mumbai Indians shell shocked. Heinrich Klaasen (80 not out off 34 balls) provided the fireworks in the end to help SRH break an 11-year-old record. Former skipper Aiden Markram chipped in with a useful 42 not out off 28 balls.