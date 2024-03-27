IPL 2024: Travis Head Hits Fastest 50 For SRH, Abhishek Sharma Breaks Record Minutes Later

Within just four overs of Travis Head scoring the fastest fifty by a Sunrisers Hyderabad batter off 18 balls during their match against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, Abhishek Sharma broke the record as he got to his half century in just 16 balls. (More Cricket News | Full IPL coverage)
Before the duo, David Warner and Moises Henriques held the record for the fastest half century by a SRH batter with both getting to their fifties in 20 balls.
Head and Sharma both took the Mumbai Indians' bowling unit by storm as the Hyderabad franchise touched the 100-run mark at the end of the seventh over and then raced to 150 in just 10.2 overs. SRH ended up with 277/3, the highest total in IPL history, to leave Mumbai Indians shell shocked. Heinrich Klaasen (80 not out off 34 balls) provided the fireworks in the end to help SRH break an 11-year-old record. Former skipper Aiden Markram chipped in with a useful 42 not out off 28 balls.
Head was dismissed on 62 off just 26 balls by Gerald Coetzee in the eigth over with the score being 113. He hit nine fours and three maximums in the inning where he created an SRH record for the fastest fifty.
Sharma then took the baton from the Australian superstar and went on to better Head's record by getting to his fifty off only 16 deliveries. Sharma's inning was ended by Piyush Chawla who had him caught at deep mid-wicket for a 23-ball 63. Before departing the 23-year-old left-hander smashed seven sixes and three fours.
Sharma and Head shared a 68-run stand that came off just 22 balls.