T20 World Cup 2024: Five Youngsters To Look Out For

The 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup maybe 17 years old, but it has already seen several cricketers rise from the dust to shining stars. From Afghanistani sensation Rashid Khan to Pakistan's Mohammad Amir, the young talents have always captivated fans with their style of play. (More Cricket News)
As the caravan of the 20 teams moves to the United States of America and West Indies for the ninth edition of the tournament starting on June 2, Sunday, let's have a look at the top five youngsters filled with dreams and poised to fulfill them this year
1. Yashasvi Jaiswal (India)
Yashasvi Jaiswal, aged 22, is one of the rising stars of India who makes everyone proud. Holding a struggling backstory, he embarked on the journey to fame in 2019 with domestic team Mumbai and IPL team Rajasthan Royals in 2020. Jaiswal made his International debut in 2023 during India's Test series against West Indies. Plus point, he is not foreign to the Caribbean pitch.
Apparently, Yashasvi's heroics in the 2024 Indian Premier League including a century earned him a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad. He amassed 435 runs in 16 appearances at a strike rate of 155.91 showcasing his talent on the big stage.
2. Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan)
Noor Ahmad, the 19-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner from Afghanistan, continues to be a valuable asset in the team's bowling lineup. Following in the footsteps of Rashid Khan, Ahmad is poised to partner with his idol in the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Having played 10 matches for the Gujarat Titans in the 2024 Indian Premier League, Ahmed picked up 8 wickets. His tenure in the 2022 U-19 World Cup held in West Indies has given insights into the Caribbean conditions.
3. Matheesha Pathirana (Sri Lanka)
The 21-year-old fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana from Sri Lanka fast bowler from Sri Lanka possesses a versatile skill set that adapts to the demands of the game. Whether it's delivering slow or fast balls, mastering Yorkers, or even using unorthodox techniques, Pathinrana showcases his amazing abilities that give flashes of the legendary Lasith Malinga.
During his showdown in the recently concluded IPL, Pathirana playing for Chennai Super Kings grabbed numerous headlines with his bowling brilliance. He took 13 wickets in only 6 games at an average of 13. However, unfortunately, injury stopped him from completing the season. Now, fully recovered young Lankan boy is ready to leave his mark on international stage.
4. Gulshan Jha (Nepal)
The 18-year-old all-rounder Gulshan Jha of Nepal is the youngest player to participate in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The young talent captivated cricket fans from all across the world with his performance in the domestic games. He debuted in the ODI for the national team in 2019 against the USA, becoming the third youngest player in history (15 years 212 days) to feature.
After his stellar all-rounding performance, Jha earned a spot in Nepal's team in the 2022 ICC ODI World Cup qualifier. Just within a year, his excellence handed him the 'best young player of ICC T20 World Cup qualifier' title in November 2023.
5. Tristan Stubbs (South Africa)
Tristan Stubbs, a 23-year-old young talent from South Africa, is a key player bolstering the SA squad and igniting hopes to end their drought. The batter has showcased his potential in the T20 format. Neither pace nor spin scares him, he is fearless.
In the 2024 Indian Premier League, representing the Delhi Capitals, Stubbs left an indelible mark by scoring 378 runs in just 13 matches, at an impressive average of 54 and a striking strike rate of 190.90