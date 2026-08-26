India Is Not Dharamshala, Only Citizens Have Right To Live Here: Amit Shah

Precedents on Dharamshala

Shah made similar remarks in the Lok Sabha on March 27, 2026. During a debate on the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, he argued that Parliament had the right to bar those who posed a threat to national security and that sensitive locations and army establishments along the borders could not be left open to all. He added that India was "not a dharamshala where anyone can come and stay for any purpose", noting that legal entrants were welcome to contribute to India's prosperity, but illegal entrants would be dealt with strictly.