Satirical 'Dimagi Naxal Party' Account Draws 2 Lakh Followers After PM's 'Dimagi Naxal' Comment

The satirical ‘Dimagi Naxal Party’ crossed 2 lakh Instagram followers after PM Modi’s Independence Day remark.
The group says it follows Bhagat Singh’s ideology and uses the motto “Think , Research and Resist”.
A satirical political outfit called the "Dimagi Naxal Party" has emerged on social media following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reference to "dimagi Naxals" in his Independence Day address.
The Instagram account amassed more than 1.81 lakh followers overnight and currently has around 2.4 lakh followers. Its corresponding X handle, named "Dimagi Naxal Janta Party", has gained more than 7,000 followers.
The outfit prominently displays the motto "Think, Research and Resist" across its social media biographies. The party also reported a cyberattack on Monday. "Cyber Attack Started against @DNJP_India on Instagram. Let’s see if they succeed to curb our voices!" the handle posted on X, as Hindustan Times reported.
Bhagat Singh Ideology
The group claims to draw historical inspiration from revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
The party created its X account in August 2026, though the exact date of creation of its Instagram account remains unknown. Its Instagram biography identifies its founder as "A Dimagi Indian" and lists its co-founder as someone with "56 Inch ka".
The outfit says it is firmly aligned with Bhagat Singh’s ideology.
"We are Followers of Bhagat Singh...If THEY try to suspend our accounts or label us Anti-Nationals, just know — they are disrespecting Bhagat Singh," the party posted online.
‘Dimagi Naxals’
The prime minister Modi had issued a sharp warning on August 15, saying authorities had defeated armed Maoists but that ideological sympathisers continued to influence and "brainwash" young people. He called for such "intellectual Naxals" to be identified and isolated.
"LWE extremism destroyed the future of lakhs of youths. Naxal violence and ideology snatched the children of so many mothers. This Naxal violence, for many decades, had controlled a large part of the country and ruled by the gun," Modi said.
Opposition Slams Modi
Opposition leaders criticised Modi’s use of the term. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called the phrase a "sure sign of desperation" on X.
"First he called his opponents ‘urban naxals’. Now he calls them ‘dimaagi Naxals’. It is a sure sign of his desperation," Ramesh posted. He added that the prime minister often ends up adopting policies advocated by those he criticises.
Ramesh also described Modi as an "MA" in "Master Abuser" in Entire Political Science. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said, "I am proud to be a dimagi naxal."
Saurav Das of the Cockroach Janta Party also rejected the classification. "Dimagi Naxal or whatever is not going to work, Prime Minister. How could you loosely brand educated young people ‘Naxalis’ etc.? Just because they question your government? Sheer arrogance! Sheer incompetence at resolving their problems?" Das posted on X.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the prime minister, saying Modi was not referring to political opponents.
"PM @narendramodi ji didn't say opposition leaders as Dimagi Naxals. Only following are Dimagi Naxals: 1. Who support Maoists and reject Indian Constitution. 2. Who stand with separatists & support Article 370. 4. Who want to cut chicken neck to separate North-East from India," Rijiju wrote on X.