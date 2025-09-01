Hemant Soren Accuses BJP-Led NDA Of ‘Vote Theft’, Calls for INDIA Bloc Unity

According to PTI, speaking at the culmination of Congress’ ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Patna, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader alleged that the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls was being carried out to suit the ruling coalition’s interests. “People’s rights are being snatched away in the name of revision, and voter lists are being prepared as per the wishes of the NDA,” Soren claimed.