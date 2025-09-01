Hemant Soren Accuses BJP-Led NDA Of ‘Vote Theft’, Calls for INDIA Bloc Unity

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday accused the BJP-led NDA of systematically undermining democratic rights by manipulating electoral rolls and misusing central agencies against opposition leaders.
According to PTI, speaking at the culmination of Congress’ ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Patna, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader alleged that the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls was being carried out to suit the ruling coalition’s interests. “People’s rights are being snatched away in the name of revision, and voter lists are being prepared as per the wishes of the NDA,” Soren claimed.
Accoridng to The Hindu, The Chief Minister further accused the BJP of indulging in ‘vote chori’ and horse-trading to topple opposition governments in several states. “The BJP is using the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the CBI and other central agencies to target opposition leaders. Our vote protects and safeguards the Constitution,” he asserted.
Calling upon INDIA bloc constituents to remain united ahead of the upcoming elections, Soren said the BJP was following a colonial-style “divide and rule” strategy. “Only a united opposition can unseat the ruling alliance and protect democracy,” he added.