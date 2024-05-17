Buddhism, a religion that has existed for more than 2,500 years keeps going through many changes and modifications in the modern era. If we look only at the main ideas of the religion, they remain unchanging, but the methods of sharing them and demonstrating them certainly have many different versions. On this legendary day of Budh Purnima, 23 May, let’s learn more about this remarkable set of modern-day Buddhist leaders and gurus who combine tradition with modern-day life.
Pema Chodron:
Pema Chodron is a Buddhist nun who reshapes the practices of Western Buddhism. The author and former abbot of Gampo Abbey in Canada is a remarkable entity in the world of Buddhism. Renowned for her accessible teachings and encouragement to work with difficult feelings, Chodron has motivated many people to become compassionate and mindful on their way.
Here's a link to her talk on finding happiness:
Thich Nhat Hanh:
The remarkable Zen Master from Vietnam, Thich Nhat Hanh, transcended the physical world while leaving a deep imprint. Through his engagement in both social activism and peacebuilding, he promotes Engaged Buddhism and emphasizes its teachings, which are used by practitioners from all around the world today.
Here's a link to one of his teachings on practicing non-fear:
Jetsunma Tenzin Palmo
She is a unique and outstanding instance of a woman practitioner that many Tibetan Buddhist nuns look up to and strive to follow. She lived a solitary life in a cave in the Himalayas for consecutive decades, and her name has become a synonym for dedication and persistence.
Here's a link to her talk on taming the monkey mind:
Western Teachers Bridging the Gap:
Several Western teachers have played a crucial role in making Buddhism more accessible to Western audiences.
Joseph Goldstein: Joe Goldstein is a Vipassana meditation teacher from America who established the Insight Meditation Society (IMS) in Barre, Massachusetts, together with his associates. Understandably, his clear and practical teachings have played a very important role in the expansion of mindfulness meditation to a wider audience.
Here's a link to his talk on facing fears:
Jack Kornfield: IMS’s co-founder Jack Kornfield is an incredibly well-established author and teacher who stands out for his ethical focus on Buddhism and the promotion of compassion. He was famed for the humbler approach and real-life application of his teachings.
Sharon Salzberg:Rounding out the trio of IMS founders, Sharon Salzberg is a world-renowned mindfulness meditation guru. She is a well-recognized writer and a retreat leader, famed for her soft coaching style and, loving-kindness meditation.
Here's a link to her guided meditation on loving-kindness:
Lineage Leaders Preserving Traditions:
Many contemporary teachers uphold the lineages of established Buddhist schools.
The 14th Dalai Lama:
The 14th Dalai Lama or Tenzin Gyatso, is the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism. He is an ambassador of peace and nonviolence and a recognized global symbol of his wisdom and compassion.
Here's a link to his talk on compassionate ethics:
Matthieu Ricard:
A French scientist turned Buddhist monk, Matthieu Ricard, is known as the 'happiest man in the world' according to his brainwave studies of meditation. He deals with the dualism between science and spirituality, showing how meditation may be helpful.
Ajahn Brahm:
Ajahn Brahm is a monk of the Thai Theravada school in Australia and is famous for his dynamic and simple way of explaining Buddhist Dharma teachings. He is the abbot of Bodhinyana Monastery situated in Western Australia, which is a hotspot for Occidental Dharma seekers.
Here's a link to his speech on
This list merely scratches the surface of the many remarkable Buddhist leaders and teachers shaping the modern landscape. These individuals come from diverse backgrounds and offer unique perspectives on the path of practice.
Finding Your Teacher:
In contemporary Buddhism, one can appreciate the tremendously diverse range of teachers and teachings. It is possible that by just digging through, you can stumble upon a personality that is compatible with yours both in the methodology and the message that he/she speaks about. Suppose you plan to pursue dharma on your own. In that case, you should live in the company of good people, consider reading books, possibly taking part in meditation retreats, and search for a teacher who will be helping you on your own particular journey.
Through these modern messengers of the Middle Way, we can grow inner silence, become compassionate towards ourselves and others, and understand the complications of our lives more wisely.