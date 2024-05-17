In contemporary Buddhism, one can appreciate the tremendously diverse range of teachers and teachings. It is possible that by just digging through, you can stumble upon a personality that is compatible with yours both in the methodology and the message that he/she speaks about. Suppose you plan to pursue dharma on your own. In that case, you should live in the company of good people, consider reading books, possibly taking part in meditation retreats, and search for a teacher who will be helping you on your own particular journey.



Through these modern messengers of the Middle Way, we can grow inner silence, become compassionate towards ourselves and others, and understand the complications of our lives more wisely.