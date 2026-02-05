PM ‘Hiding Behind’ Speaker; Threat Claims An ‘Absolute Lie,’ Says Congress

The Congress accused the Prime Minister of “hiding behind” the Lok Sabha Speaker to avoid responding to opposition demands and questions.
The party rejected claims that the Speaker was threatened, calling the allegation an “absolute lie” and a diversion from core issues.
The remarks come amid heightened political tensions and repeated disruptions in Parliament, with the opposition pressing for a direct statement from the PM.
The Congress on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “hiding behind” the Lok Sabha Speaker to avoid addressing key issues raised by the opposition, while firmly rejecting allegations that the Speaker was threatened, calling such claims an “absolute lie.”
Speaking to reporters amid continued disruptions in Parliament, Congress leaders said the government was deliberately shifting focus away from substantive debates by making unfounded accusations against the opposition. They alleged that the Prime Minister was unwilling to face Parliament directly and respond to concerns over pressing national matters, instead allowing procedural shields to take centre stage.
“The claim that the Speaker was threatened is completely false and fabricated,” the Congress said, asserting that no opposition member had issued any threat and that the narrative was being pushed to delegitimise dissent within the House. The party maintained that it had followed parliamentary norms while demanding accountability from the government.
The opposition has been seeking a statement from the Prime Minister on several contentious issues, but repeated adjournments and protests have stalled proceedings. Congress leaders argued that the government was using the Speaker’s office as a cover to deflect criticism and suppress debate.
The ruling side, however, has accused the opposition of disrupting parliamentary functioning and disrespecting constitutional institutions. With neither side backing down, the stalemate in Parliament shows no signs of easing, raising concerns over the continued logjam affecting legislative business.