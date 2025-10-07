Arvind Kejriwal Gets A New Delhi Address - 95, Lodhi Estate

Arvind Kejriwal has been allotted a new government bungalow at 95, Lodhi Estate in Delhi after nearly a year without an official residence.
The Type-VII bungalow spans around 5,000 sq. ft. and places him among prominent political and military neighbours.
The move ends months of uncertainty following his resignation as Delhi Chief Minister and comes as his former residence is set to be converted into a state guest house.
Nearly a year after stepping down as Delhi’s Chief Minister and vacating his official residence, Arvind Kejriwal has been allotted a new government bungalow in the capital.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief will now move into a Type-VII bungalow at 95, Lodhi Estate, following his request for official housing in his capacity as the national president of a recognised political party.
Kejriwal had initially sought the bungalow at 35, Lodhi Estate — earlier occupied by Mayawati but it had already been assigned to Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary. Instead, he has now been allotted 95, Lodhi Estate and is reported to have visited the property recently to inspect it.
The bungalow spans about 5,000 square feet and includes four bedrooms, large lawns, a garage, three servant quarters, and office space. It places Kejriwal among prominent neighbours such as Shashi Tharoor at 97 Lodhi Estate, with senior Army officials and political leaders including Priyanka Gandhi and Misa Bharti residing nearby.
After vacating his former residence at 6, Flagstaff Road, last November, Kejriwal had been staying temporarily at AAP MP Ashok Mittal’s home on Ferozeshah Road. The Delhi government has since announced plans to convert his old residence into a state guest house with a café — a move that follows allegations over irregularities in its renovation.
The new allocation brings an end to months of uncertainty over Kejriwal’s official accommodation following his exit from the chief minister ship.